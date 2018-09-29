Man’s head cut off after quarrel, third beheading case in Karnataka this month

A man in Karnaraka’s Mandya district cut off another man’s head after their quarrel turned violent and brought the severed head to a police station where he surrendered. This was the third incident of beheading reported in the state this month.

Pashupati, 24, attacked and beheaded Girish,28, on Saturday allegedly after the latter made some disrespectful remarks against his mother, police said.

Mandya’s superintendent of police Shiva Prakash Devaraju said Pashupati killed the victim at Chikkabagilu village and brought the head to the Malavalli town police station.

“The accused has claimed that he killed the victim over a petty quarrel. We are investigating the case,” he said.

On September 11, Satish cut off his wife’s head after suspecting her of having an illicit relationship and surrendered with the severed head at the Ajjampura police station in Chickamagalur district.

On Thursday, Azeez Saddam beheaded his wife in Chikkaballapur district and surrendered at the Srinivasapur police station. He also suspected his wife was having an affair.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 16:53 IST