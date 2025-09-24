Man who mistook jet’s cockpit for loo released

A passenger who was detained after he apparently tried to punch in a code to open the cockpit door of a Bengaluru-Varanasi flight was released along with this eight travel companions after a background verification by central intelligence agencies and UP Police cleared them, a police officer said on Tuesday. In an internal airline report, seen by HT, the crew said the action was immediately reported to the pilot-in-command. (Representative file photo)

“They were sent to a hotel on Monday night and were guarded by police officers until the (verification) process was complete. This afternoon, they have been released formally. No case has been registered,” a police officer from the Gomti range, under which Varanasi falls, said.

Through out the day, Mani and his fellow passengers, who are on a pilgrimage, were escorted by local police across the city, people aware of the matter said.

The passenger, in his 30s and identified as Mani R, caused consternation among the crew of Air India Express flight IX 1086 on Monday when he apparently pressed the security keypad on the cockpit door. Police said he told them that he mistook it for the lavatory door. On landing, he and his companions were handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and then police, for questioning and verification.

According to officials, Mani pressed the button “1” once before hitting “enter” on the cockpit door security panel . To be sure, a cockpit door requires security code and has a camera so pilots can see who is outside.

In an internal airline report, seen by HT, the crew said the action was immediately reported to the pilot-in-command, who in turn informed air traffic control (ATC) and the CISF was alerted accordingly.

“An internal report states that Mani R, seated in 25F, had gone towards the lavatory. When it became vacant, he pressed ‘1’ twice and then pressed ‘enter’ on the cockpit door panel. The crew saw this, approached Mani to ask about it and then alerted the pilot- in- command,” an official said.

Officials clarified that, contrary to initial reports, Mani did not attempt to enter the cockpit. “He apologised and returned to his seat immediately after the crew informed him that it was the cockpit door. No alarms went off; the crew saw him pressing the buttons and intervened,” another official said.

The passenger, however, has been put on the ‘No Fly List’ for 30 days. “As per civil aviation rules, a committee will study the case and decide if he should be declared “unruly” and should be banned,” the official concluded.

