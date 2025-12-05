Manipur government resettles 257 IDPs in Bishnupur

The Manipur government on Thursday resettled 257 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from a relief camp in Bishnupur district, officials aware of the details said, with the development coming against the backdrop of protests by various displaced groups seeking rehabilitation. Bishnupur deputy commissioner Pooja Elangbam flagged off the resettlement of 257 IDPs from 64 households, who were residing in the Leimaram high school relief camp, at Leimaram Waroiching (REUTERS)

Bishnupur deputy commissioner Pooja Elangbam flagged off the resettlement of 257 IDPs from 64 households, who were residing in the Leimaram high school relief camp, at Leimaram Waroiching under the revenue jurisdiction of Nambol sub-division at Village No. 27-Sadu Koireng, officials said.

“Today marks a significant and meaningful moment as many IDPs are able to return to their homes. This return signifies a positive step towards building a better and peaceful society,” Elangbam said. The deputy commissioner said the government has disbursed funds to the families heading back to Waroiching to support the redevelopment of their abandoned houses.

Earlier this month, the Manipur government said state and district level committees have been constituted to rehabilitate the IDPs. The committees, chaired by the chief secretary and deputy commissioners, have been tasked with monitoring and coordinating all rehabilitation and resettlement initiatives for IDPs, and addressing bottlenecks to ensure timely and efficient delivery of support, an official statement said.

Manipur has been roiled by sweeping ethnic violence since May 2023 in a widespread conflict that has claimed at least 260 people and displaced another 50,000 people. The clashes, which first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities, has since singed almost every community in the state, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February this year.