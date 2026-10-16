Manipur: Kuki body demands probe into killing of woman in Kamjong district

Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), a Kuki Zo body, on Friday condemned the killing of a woman of the community allegedly by cadres of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Issac Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction in Manipur’s Kamjong district a day earlier and demanded an impartial investigation into the incident.

The council demanded an immediate and impartial investigation to book those responsible for the act. (Representative file photo)

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According to a statement issued by KZC, four Kuki-Zo villagers were travelling from Molvailup to Phaikoh to purchase essential commodities when they were reportedly ambushed by NSCN-IM cadres at around 4pm on Thursday.

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During the incident, one Hatneikim Haokip, was killed at the spot, while her husband, identified as Jamkhogam Haokip, sustained serious injuries, the council said.

The council claimed that the incident brought the reported death toll of Kuki-Zo civilians killed in the violence attributed to NSCN-IM and Zeliangrong United Front- Kamson [ZUF(K)] faction to 30. The council demanded an immediate and impartial investigation to book those responsible for the act.

Also Read: Kuki Man found dead after alleged abduction by armed group in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district

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{{^usCountry}} “If Naga leaders in Manipur are demanding the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements with KNO/UPF, the ceasefire arrangement with NSCN-IM must also be reviewed for abrogation. The same standards must apply to all armed groups, without discrimination or political favouritism,” the KZC said in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If Naga leaders in Manipur are demanding the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements with KNO/UPF, the ceasefire arrangement with NSCN-IM must also be reviewed for abrogation. The same standards must apply to all armed groups, without discrimination or political favouritism,” the KZC said in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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“The government must uphold the rule of law through consistent and impartial action. It cannot apply different standards to different groups while overlooking allegations of grave violence against the Kuki-Zo people. Justice cannot be selective, and accountability must be equal for all,” Kuki-Zo Council said.