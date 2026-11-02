Manipur shutdown extended in Kangpokpi after bodies of 2 missing Kuki individuals found

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a Kuki-Zo civil body, extended the ongoing total shutdown across Manipur’s Kangpokpi district by another 48 hours following the recovery of the bodies of two missing Kuki individuals on Sunday.

The two identified as Thangginlun Chongloi (21) and Paoginlal Hangsing (20), were residents of Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district. (PTI/ Representative)

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The two identified as Thangginlun Chongloi (21) and Paoginlal Hangsing (20), were residents of Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district. They were reportedly abducted on October 28, while travelling between Hengbung and Taphou Kuki village in the district. They were allegedly abducted by Naga groups.

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A statement issued by CoTU on Monday said the shutdown was extended to protest the government’s failure to rescue the two. The committee alleged that the two were killed because of the government’s failure to act decisively.

CoTU initially called a 48-hour total shutdown from 5pm on October 29, which was subsequently extended by 24 hours and then by another 48 hours.

“Such governmental apathy is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to become another chapter of impunity,” CoTU said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Kuki-Zo body also warned that if the government failed to take immediate action and ensure timely justice by 5pm on November 4, the community would be compelled to convene a “Mass Public Meeting” to collectively deliberate, determine and announce its further course of action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Kuki-Zo body also warned that if the government failed to take immediate action and ensure timely justice by 5pm on November 4, the community would be compelled to convene a “Mass Public Meeting” to collectively deliberate, determine and announce its further course of action. {{/usCountry}}

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On Sunday, CoTU spokesperson Ng. Lun Kipgen issued a five-point charter of demands. These included the removal of deputy chief minister Losii Dikho, a Naga legislator, from his post; immediate rectification of police jurisdiction by transferring Taphou Kuki village from Senapati police jurisdiction to Kangpokpi; removal of the NSCN-IM’s Huthrong Brigade from its Oklong camp in Senapati district; handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA); and immediate arrest of those involved in the abduction and killing.

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Tension erupted in Kangpokpi district on Sunday following the recovery of the two bodies. Police initially attempted to bring them to the Kangpokpi district hospital. Later that night, amid escalating tensions, the bodies were taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal under tight security and kept in the hospital’s mortuary.

Officials said the post-mortem examinations were conducted at RIMS on Monday after the completion of due formalities. The bodies remain in the mortuary.