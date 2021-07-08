Mankind Pharma gets DRDO’s permission to manufacture and market anti-Covid drug 2-DG

Mankind Pharma has received the license from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market oral Covid-19 drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), the company announced on Thursday.

The drug was developed by the Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior, and clinical trials were conducted by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of DRDO, in association with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the ministry of defence had said in a release last month.

Mankind will be manufacturing this drug at its facilities in Visakhapatnam and Himachal Pradesh.

According to the government release, clinical trial data shows that the drug accumulates in virus-infected cells, and prevents the growth of the virus, helping in faster recovery of patients hospitalised with Covid-19, and reducing their dependence on supplemental oxygen. The anti-Covid drug from DRDO reduces the virus multiplication and alleviates cells from infection-induced cytopathic effect and cell death, the study conducted in June had found.

Being a generic molecule and an analogue of glucose means 2-DG can be easily manufactured and made available in large quantities, the release added.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had permitted the emergency use of 2-DG as an adjunct treatment for moderate to severe Covid-19 infections on May 1, Mankind Pharma told news agency PTI. "Our objective behind this agreement is to ensure maximum reach of this medication to the deserving Indian patients suffering from the deadly pandemic," the company said.

Government officials had announced that the market price of 2-DG will be fixed at ₹900 per sachet, and sold by the Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. DRDO would provide the drug for free to central and state governments

