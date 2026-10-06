Maoist weapons cache, explosives recovered in hilly area of Dantewada

Dantewada

(Representational image)

Security forces recovered a cache of weapons, explosives and other Maoist-related material from a forest and hilly area of Dantewada district, police said on Tuesday.

The recovery was made during a joint operation by the district force, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters and CRPF in the forested and hilly areas around Mangnar, Burdum, Todma and Kohkabe villages.

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“The recovery was made during a search operation based on information about weapons and other Maoist material hidden in the forested and hilly areas. The joint team successfully located the dump and recovered the material,” said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Chandramohan Singh.

The operation was launched following information that Maoists had hidden weapons and other material in the forests and hills of the area. During the search, the joint team detected the dump and recovered the material, police said.

The seized material included one AK-47 rifle, one INSAS rifle, one BGL launcher, one .315-bore gun, six muzzle-loading guns, 23 AK-47 magazines/rifle-related items, five BGL rounds, 138 rounds of .315 ammunition, two tiffin bombs, eight fuse bombs and 24 piston rod springs.

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{{^usCountry}} The forces also recovered around 20 metres of codex wire, two pairs of Maoist uniforms, one INSAS magazine, 20 walkie-talkie sets, two arrow bombs, a multimeter and two car inverters, besides other Maoist-use material. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The forces also recovered around 20 metres of codex wire, two pairs of Maoist uniforms, one INSAS magazine, 20 walkie-talkie sets, two arrow bombs, a multimeter and two car inverters, besides other Maoist-use material. {{/usCountry}}

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“Search operations against Maoist dumps will continue in the district. The security forces remain committed to recovering weapons, explosives and other material hidden in the forests and maintaining a secure environment for peace, security and development,” Singh said.

Police said further search and anti-Maoist operations would continue in the area.