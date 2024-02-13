Massive traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram border ahead of farmers' protest| Video

Vehicular traffic was disrupted in the national capital on Tuesday ahead of the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march day after their meeting with two Union ministers over their demands remained inconclusive.



Videos shared by news agencies showed vehicles stuck in jam at Delhi-Gurugram border due to the restriction of traffic movement along the borders. The authorities have also restricted traffic movement at Singhu, Ghazipur and Shambhu borders in the capital.



Multi-layered barricading has been enforced at these borders to restrict the protesting farmers from entering the national capital.



“Section 144 is in place. Bringing in tractor trolleys and assemblies is restricted. The Delhi Police and the CAPF are here. We have prepared to seal the border. We will ensure that no one breaks this border. If there is any untoward incident we will seal it completely,” Ankit Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), north east district, told ANI.



On Tuesday, more than 200 farmer unions will be heading to the capital after the last round of talks with the government remained inconclusive. Traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram border due to the farmers' protest

"We do not think the government is serious on any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfil our demands.... Tomorrow, we will march towards Delhi at 10 am," farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had told reporters on Monday

Union agriculture minister Arjun Munda along with food and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal had attended the meeting with the farmers. Munda said that a consensus was reached on most issues and the Centre had proposed that the remaining concerns be addressed through the formation of a committee.

"The government always wants that we can resolve every issue through dialogue.... We are still hopeful and we welcome talks," Munda was quoted by PTI as saying.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced that more than 200 farmer unions will head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)