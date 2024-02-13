Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers as farmers set to protest on Feb 13

The Delhi Airport issued an advisory on Monday to passengers in light of the farmers' protest beginning at various Delhi borders on February 13. View of shallow fog at IGI airport, in New Delhi. Several flight operations delayed due to low visibility. (ANI)

The statement by Delhi Airport read, “Please be advised that due to the anticipated farmers' protest at different Delhi borders starting on 13.02.2024, there will be traffic diversions in effect. For commercial vehicles, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented starting from 12.02.2024.”

It added, “We recommend planning your trip accordingly and staying informed about potential delays and alternative routes.”

The airport advised passengers to use the Delhi Metro for travel. It said, “To ensure timely arrival, we strongly encourage travelers to utilize the Magenta Line for Terminal 1 (T1) or the airport metro for Terminal 3 (T3) for convenient transportation options.”

Delhi Police issues advisory ahead of farmers' protest

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Monday, anticipating the upcoming farmers' protest and informing commuters about vehicle movement restrictions at three borders of the national capital.

Various farmer associations, predominantly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, have scheduled a march for February 13 to advocate for a law ensuring a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their agricultural produce. This demand was among the conditions they stipulated for ending their protest in 2021.

Interstate buses heading towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc., via NH-44 are advised to follow the route from ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla, then to Signature Bridge, Khajuri Chowk, Loni Border, and finally to KMP via Khekra, as per the advisory.

For Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) travelling towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc., via NH-44, the recommended route is to take exit number-2 at the NH-44 (DSIIDC) intersection, proceed to Harish Chander Hospital crossing, then to Bawana road crossing, Bawana Chowk, Bawana-Auchandi Road, reaching Auchandi Border, and finally to KMP via Saidpur Chowki, according to the advisory.

The advisory read, “The HGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road.”

It added, “The cars and LGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take exit from exit number-2 DSIIDC cut towards Bawana road to Kanjhawala T-Point to Kanjhawala Chowk via Dr Sahib Singh Verma Road to Jhanda Chowk/Ghevra to take right Nizampur Border via Savdha Village to Bahadurgarh Connecting NH-9.”