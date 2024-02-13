Farmers Protest, Chalo Delhi March LIVE Updates: Gridlock expected in NCR, UP, Haryana; borders sealed
Farmers Protest, Chalo Delhi March LIVE Updates: Farmers from across multiple states bordering the country capital are set to launch their ‘Chalo Delhi’ march on Tuesday, February 13, putting forth their list demands for the central government to take in account. The farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh met with Union ministers on Monday evening, with the meeting lasting for five hours, in the Centre's last ditch attempt to halt the protest which is expected to cause gridlock across Delhi NCR on Tuesday....Read More
Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who along with Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal attended the second round of talks with the farmer leaders on Monday, saying that a consesus was reached on most of the issues concerning the farmers. However, the farmers asserted that they will march on Tuesday, leading to the closure of many state borders across Delhi.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that farmers will head to Delhi on Tuesday to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
The legal guarantee of MSP is the prime reason for the farmers' protest on Tuesday. Apart from this, the farmers have also demanded the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, as well as farm debt waiver.
Top points on farmers' ‘Chalo Delhi’ march on Tuesday -
- Farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are launching a mega protest in the national capital of Delhi to call for a legal guarantee of MSP. The ‘Delhi Chalo’ march was announced last week to urge the Centre to accept their demands.
- Farmers have put forth multiple conditions like legal MSP guarantee, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver and “justice” for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
- Security has been intensified at the Singh, Tikri and Ghazipur border in Delhi, with cement barricading, metal nails and barriers installed to restrict movement of vehincles and prevent disturbances in the national capital.
- The Delhi police on Sunday imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the Uttar Pradesh borders to prevent mishaps ahead of the farmers' protests on Tuesday.
- Over 50,000 security personnel have been deployed at the borders in Delhi, and internet and bulk SMS services have been suspended in seven districts - Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa - for February 13.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: ‘Govt wants to reach solution’, says Arjun Munda
After meeting with the farmers, Union Minister Arjun Munda said, “We held extensive and exhaustive deliberations with the farmers on every issue. The government is engaged in a dislogue with all the stakeholders and wants to resolve all disputes through talks. We reached a broad consensus on some of the issues of contention raised. However, on some other issues, we suggested that a committee be put together in the interest of a permanent solution. Any issue of contention could be resolved through talks.”
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Meet with Union ministers inconclusive
The five-hour meeting of farm leaders with three Union ministers was deemed inconclusive, despite the ministers saying that consensus was achieved on all major issues.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Heavy barricading at Delhi borders
Besides massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel equipped with anti-riot gears, multiple layers of barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers have been put up at three border points - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.
Makeshift jails have also been set up at "specific locations" in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday, an official said. (PTI)