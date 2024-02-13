Farmers Protest, Chalo Delhi March LIVE Updates: Gridlock expected in NCR, UP, Haryana; borders sealed

Farmers Protest, Chalo Delhi March LIVE Updates: Farmers from across multiple states bordering the country capital are set to launch their ‘Chalo Delhi’ march on Tuesday, February 13, putting forth their list demands for the central government to take in account. The farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh met with Union ministers on Monday evening, with the meeting lasting for five hours, in the Centre's last ditch attempt to halt the protest which is expected to cause gridlock across Delhi NCR on Tuesday....Read More

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who along with Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal attended the second round of talks with the farmer leaders on Monday, saying that a consesus was reached on most of the issues concerning the farmers. However, the farmers asserted that they will march on Tuesday, leading to the closure of many state borders across Delhi.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that farmers will head to Delhi on Tuesday to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The legal guarantee of MSP is the prime reason for the farmers' protest on Tuesday. Apart from this, the farmers have also demanded the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, as well as farm debt waiver.

Top points on farmers' ‘Chalo Delhi’ march on Tuesday -