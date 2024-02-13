Concrete slabs, iron nails, barbed wires: How police plan to stop farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

New Delhi: The police forces in Delhi and Haryana have made unprecedented arrangements to thwart the farmers from Punjab moving towards the national capital to press for their demands. The police have installed concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires in many places in Haryana and Delhi to bolster their defences against the marching farmers. Ghaziabad: Security arrangements at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march. (PTI)

The police are also monitoring social media for information. They are also extensively using drones to keep an eye on the activities linked to the protest.

The authorities are also using loaded trucks and buses as barriers.

"Section144 of CrPC is imposed in the city, tractor trolleys are not allowed in the city. Social media monitoring has also been done. Drone is an effective tool for security monitoring, we will use it," said DCP Dwarka, Ankit Singh, who is deployed at the Jharoda border with Haryana.

Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said the police are keeping a vigil.

"11 companies deployed here. We are ensuring that there is no law and order situation here and citizens do not face any trouble in commuting. As of now, there is no march towards the Tikri border (with Delhi), but the situation is dynamic and we are monitoring it using various sources," he said.

The police have deployed a large number of personnel on all Delhi borders.

Farmers' protest: Barbed wires in Delhi.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Additional CP Northern Range, Delhi Police said: "A sufficient number of police and CAPF personnel are deployed on all Delhi borders. During such large-scale protests, we request the administration to designate any large area as a temporary holding area or temporary detention centre. For this protest, we've requested the administration to designate any large area as a temporary holding area to keep detained protestors."

The police have closed the sub-lanes of NH-9 near the UP Gate underpass. All entry points to Delhi are heavily barricaded.

The passage on Delhi-Meerut Expressway and NH-9 have narrowed due to blockades made using loaded trucks, police buses, jersey barriers and iron barricades.

The farmers decided to begin their march after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to MSP for crops, on Monday evening remained inconclusive.

Many farmers along with their tractor trolleys began the march around 10 am from Fatehgarh Sahib and are moving towards Delhi via Shambhu border.

The police lobbed tear gas shells near the Shambhu border to stop the farmers,

With inputs from PTI, ANI