Noida-Delhi traffic jams: Roads to avoid today, alternative routes

Long traffic jams hit the Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders due to the planned farmers' protest and security checks put in place by the authorities. Here's a look at roads that should be avoided to escape traffic jams. New Delhi: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at Ghazipur border amid restrictions in vehicular traffic in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march (PTI photo)

Huge traffic jams were seen on the highways that connect Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad via Ghazipur and Chilla borders. Many people take the Ghazipur border road to go to Delhi from Noida. Hence, these roads can be avoided.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

There is a traffic jam on the DND flyover as well. The flyover also connects Noida with South Delhi.

The traffic is moving slow on NH-48, which connects Delhi and Gurugram.

To further prevent traffic jams, the authorities have banned goods-carrying vehicles from entering Delhi via the Greater Noida Expressway.

Ghaziabad, Kaushambi and Anand Vihar border also witnessed traffic jams.

Also read: Who are the farmer leaders spearheading Delhi Chalo? Where is Rakesh Tikait?

"The UP Police and Delhi Police are constantly monitoring the situation at the Delhi-Noida border. Due to this, the traffic has been slightly affected. However, the traffic is normal inside the city (Noida), and the situation is normal," said Anil Kumar Yadav, DCP (traffic), Noida Police.

Also read: Farmers Protest LIVE: Multiple gates at 8 stations of Delhi Metro shut

Here are the alternative routes advised by the Noida police.

1) Vehicles going to Delhi via Chilla Border can take 14A flyover to reach Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15, then proceed to Sandip Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk and then travel further to their destination.

2) Vehicles going to Delhi via DND Border are advised to take Filmcity flyover to reach sector 18 and then proceed further to their destination.

3) Vehicles travelling to Delhi via Kalindi Border are advised to take Mahamaya flyover to reach sector 37 and proceed further from there.

4) Vehicles going to Delhi via Yamuna expressway are advised to go towards Khurja from Jewar toll and from there proceed further through Jahangirpur.

5) Vehicles travelling to Delhi via Peripheral expressway to Sirsa, Parichowk can instead take the route towards Dadri, Dasna to reach their destination.

6) Emergency vehicles will be allowed to go towards secure destinations amid the traffic diversions.