Farmers' protest traffic advisory: Avoid these routes in Noida, Greater Noida

In view of the farmers' protest on Tuesday, the police commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has issued a traffic advisory. Police informed the masses that there will be strict checks of vehicles travelling through Gautam Buddh Nagar to its borders with Delhi. Delhi Police and Gautam Buddha Nagar police force have set up barriers at the Noida-Delhi Chilla border to prevent farmers from entering tomorrow, in New Delhi, India(Hindustan Times)

Police have advised people to make use of metro services to avoid discomfort due to traffic diversions. All types of goods vehicles travelling to Delhi via Yamuna Expressway to Noida/Greater Noida Expressway and vehicles going to Surajpur via Sira, Parichowk are prohibited.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The 'Delhi Chalo March' organised by around 200 farmers' unions and a large number of farmers is expected to reach the national capital on February 13 from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

ALSO READ| More than 1.59 lakh declared as 'foreigners' in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Here are the alternative routes advised by the police.

1) Vehicles going to Delhi via Chilla Border can take 14A flyover to reach Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15, then proceed to Sandip Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk and then travel further to their destination.

2) Vehicles going to Delhi via DND Border are advised to take Filmcity flyover to reach sector 18 and then proceed further to their destination.

3) Vehicles travelling to Delhi via Kalindi Border are advised to take Mahamaya flyover to reach sector 37 and proceed further from there.

4) Vehicles going to Delhi via Yamuna expressway are advised to go towards Khurja from Jewar toll and from there proceed further through Jahangirpur.

5) Vehicles travelling to Delhi via Peripheral expressway to Sirsa, Parichowk can instead take the route towards Dadri, Dasna to reach their destination.

6) Emergency vehicles will be allowed to go towards secure destinations amid the traffic diversions.

What the farmers' protest is about ?

Farmers' unions- the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farm unions would march to Delhi on February 13. The farmers want to pressurize the central government to accept several demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.