Farmers' protest in Delhi: What's allowed and what's not?

In view of the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on February 13, security arrangements have been tightened across Delhi and on its borders with Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Law enforcement authorities have installed blockades of concrete blocks, iron nails, barbed wires etc. at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders. People pass the barricaded area after security tightened at the Singhu border on the eve of the farmers' call for March to Delhi, scheduled to be held on 13th February(ANI)

The protest organised by around 200 farmers' unions and a large number of farmers is expected to reach the national capital on Tuesday. The farmers want to pressurise the central government to accept several demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

What's not allowed in view of farmers' protest?

Absolute prohibition on the organisation, convening, or participation in any processions, demonstrations, rallies, or march on foot, whether for political, social, or any other purpose, within the geographical limits of Delhi/New Delhi

Ban on the carrying of any fire-arms, explosives, corrosive substance, or any lethal weapon at any public place within the territory of Delhi/New Delhi

Ban has been imposed on the entry of tractor trolleys, trucks, or any other vehicles transporting individuals

Prohibition on blocking of roads, passages, any type of procession agitation, rally, or public meeting by the agitators or general public or public representatives by way of assembly or gathering of five or more persons with or without weapons in the entire jurisdiction of Delhi, except for purposes specifically permitted under law

Haryana government has ordered suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts, including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

What's allowed in view of farmers' protest?

Movement of traffic will be allowed as per the following diversions. Details here

Diversions around Gazipur Border (Delhi-UP)

1) Traffic going to Ghaziabad from Delhi through Ghazipur Border are advised to take

Pushta road in front of Akshardham temple

Patparganj road/Mother Dairy road

Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad.

2) Traffic going to Haryana through NH-44 are advised to take Eastern Peripheral Expressway- Rai Cut (NH-44).

Diversions around Tikri Border (Delhi-Haryana)

Vehicles going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road are advised to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border.

Diversions around Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana)

Traffic restrictions will be in place at Singhu Border from 13 February for all types of vehicles.