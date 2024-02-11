Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory in view of proposed farmers' protest. Check details here

In view of the proposed farmers' ''Delhi Chalo March'' on February 13, Delhi Traffic Police have issued traffic advisory. Police have advised vehicle owners to follow the advisory to know about the traffic restrictions/diversions. Delhi Police officials preparing security arrangements at Ghazipur Border, ahead of the farmers' call for March to Delhi on 13th February, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, (Hindustan Times)

Massive security arrangements are in place at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders, with the installation of nails and barricades to prevent vehicles carrying protesters from entering Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The 'Delhi Chalo March' organised by around 200 farmers' unions and a large number of farmers is expected to reach the national capital on February 13 from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

ALSO READ| BJP releases candidate list for Rajya Sabha election

Here are details of the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police

Diversions around Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana)

Traffic restrictions will be in place at Singhu Border from 12 February for commercial vehicles and from 13 February for all types of vehicles.

1) Interstate buses: The buses intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra.

2) Heavy Goods Vehicles(HGVs): Such vehicles intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 are suggested to take exit no. 2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) Cut to reach Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur Chowki.

HGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. are suggested to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to reach Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana village Bamnoli and may go further via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road.

3) Cars/LGVs: Restrictions will be in place for cars/LGVs intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 and also for such vehicles intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc.

Diversions around Gazipur Border (Delhi-UP)

1) Traffic going to Gaziabad from Delhi through Gazipur Border are advised to take

Pushta road in front of Akshardham temple

Patparganj road/Mother Dairy road

Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad.

2) Traffic going to Haryana through NH-44 are advised to take Eastern Peripheral Expressway- Rai Cut (NH-44).

Diversions around Tikri Border (Delhi-Haryana)

Vehicles going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road are advised to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border.