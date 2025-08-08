‘Maybe it’s his style': Shashi Tharoor on Trump's tariff move, says 'govt may know more'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday again showed hope that India and the US would be able to work out a deal even though President Donald Trump has picked India for the highest tariffs as “penalty” for its oil purchases from Russia. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Parliament in New Delhi.(PTI)

Tharoor said that New Delhi has close relations with Washington and that the two countries were working as strategic partners.

However, he added that if the US changes its behaviour, then India "will have to think about many things."

“A country with which we had close relations, and we were working as strategic partners. It also used to affect our policies. If that country has changed its behaviour, then India will have to think about many things,” Tharoor told reporters outside the Parliament.

“If this is a negotiating tactics…We have all heard of the kind of deal that Trump likes to strike with. His style is different. Perhaps in the coming 2-3 weeks, we can hold talks and find a way out,” Tharoor said.

The remarks from the Congress MP came a day after Tharoor on Thursday said that India should also raise tariffs on the US goods to 50 per cent in response to the US tariffs.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India. Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns for the additional 25 per cent.