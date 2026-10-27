MCD to procure 98,500 vials of anti-rabies vaccine

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to procure 98,500 vials of anti-rabies vaccine to meet requirements over the next two years and ensure timely treatment for victims of animal bites at its hospitals and health centres.

Officials said the vaccines will be distributed across more than 280 MCD-run health units. (Representative file photo)

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The procurement of 98,500 vials, approved on Monday, is part of the MCD’s plan to acquire 1.20 lakh anti-rabies vaccine vials over the next two years, with 21,500 vials already purchased in May 2026.

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“The corporation has approved a plan to procure a total of 1.20 lakh vials to meet the requirements for the next two years. Of these, 21,500 vials were purchased in May 2026, while approval has been granted for the procurement of the remaining 98,500 vials,” said an MCD official on Monday.

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MCD Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma said the proposal to procure the vials for the next two years was made following an assessment of the civic body’s healthcare needs.

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{{^usCountry}} “Providing timely treatment to victims of animal attacks is a priority for the corporation. With this objective, the MCD has assessed the requirements of its healthcare services and prepared a procurement plan to meet the vaccine requirements for the next two years,” said Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Providing timely treatment to victims of animal attacks is a priority for the corporation. With this objective, the MCD has assessed the requirements of its healthcare services and prepared a procurement plan to meet the vaccine requirements for the next two years,” said Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

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MCD’s hospital administration department is undertaking the procurement at an estimated cost of ₹2.52 crore under a two-year rate contract for 1ml anti-rabies vaccine vials.

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Officials said the vaccines will be distributed across more than 280 MCD-run health units, including hospitals, dispensaries, maternity centres and mobile dispensaries.

The civic body also operates over 25 dedicated anti-rabies vaccination centres under its health department.

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The move is expected to benefit thousands of residents, particularly in low-income neighbourhoods, who rely on MCD-run facilities for post-exposure treatment following dog bites.