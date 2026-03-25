MUMBAI: Vasai-Virar region is witnessing a surge in dog bite cases, with an average of 166 cases reported daily in the first two months of 2026, civic officials said. This has prompted officials to step up preventive measures. 166 dog bites a day in Vasai-Virar; 9-yr-old’s rabies death sparks alarm

The issue has gained urgency following the death of nine-year-old Kashish Sahani in Nalasopara on Sunday, who contracted rabies from a dog bite.

Data from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation shows that 10,120 dog bite cases were recorded in January and February this year. In 2025, the total number of cases stood at 46,000, up from 36,000 in 2024.

Residents have also reported an increase in aggressive stray dog behaviour across several areas, including attacks on children, pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, often in packs.

In response, the civic body has intensified its rabies vaccination and sterilisation drive starting Monday. While officials have not declared a specific target for this year, they aim to surpass the 15,741 dogs covered last year.

Medical Officer Bhakti Chaudhary urged citizens to seek immediate treatment in case of dog bites. “We have anti-rabies vaccine available in all primary health centres and civic hospitals,” she said.

Officials also cautioned residents against ignoring minor bites, stressing that timely and complete medical treatment is essential to prevent rabies.“Even if you get a scratch or minor bite from an animal, immediately consult a doctor and take the entire dose of medication,” Chaudhary said.