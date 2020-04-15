e-paper
MEA announces Covid-19 training programme for SAARC countries

MEA announces Covid-19 training programme for SAARC countries

The training will be imparted by the ministry under its prestigious Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 07:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
MEA will roll out a training programme on management of coronavirus pandemic for healthcare professionals from SAARC countries
MEA will roll out a training programme on management of coronavirus pandemic for healthcare professionals from SAARC countries (PTI)
         

The External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday announced rolling out of a training programme on management of coronavirus pandemic for healthcare professionals from SAARC countries from April 17.

The training will be imparted by the ministry under its prestigious Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

“Taking forward @PMOIndia’s vision on #PrepareNotPanic for #SAARCfightsCoronoa, @MEAIndia announces e-@ITECnetwork training programmes on #COVID19 for healthcare professionals for @SAARCsec countries starting April 17, 2020,” a tweet by ITEC network said.

At an India-initiated video conference of SAARC leaders on March 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that healthcare professionals of the SAARC nations could come together to jointly fight the coronavirus pandemic.

India has already proposed setting up of a common electronic platform for all SAARC nations to share expertise and best practices to jointly combat the pandemic.

India is initiating a series of measures to help the countries of the grouping to contain the pandemic in the region.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is a grouping comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

All the SAARC member nations are reeling under adverse social and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The trade officials of the SAARC countries last week broadly agreed to identify new ways to “sustain and expand” the intra-regional trade to offset the huge economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting took place at India’s initiative.

