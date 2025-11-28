Meeting in Delhi will remove confusion over leadership in Karnataka: Mallikarjun Kharge

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar on Thursday had a figurative exchange of “words”on promises and power even as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said a meeting between the two and the top party leadership would be held to “end the confusion” in the state. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at the former’s residence, in Bengaluru. (@siddaramaiah)

In the morning, Shivakumar posted on X that “word power is world power.” This later prompted a repartee from Siddaramaiah, who posted: “A word is not power unless it betters the world for the people.”

The ‘word’ used by Shivakumar was seen as a cryptic reference to a promise--specifically to his claim on Monday about a “secret deal” anchored by the national Congress leadership after the party won power in Karnataka in 2023. The chief minister was apparently supposed to relinquish his post to his deputy after two-and-a-half years. Siddaramaiah completed two-and-a-half years on November 20 and Shivakumar’s supporters have been claiming that it is time for him to keep his “promise” to leave the post.

“Keeping one’s word is the greatest strength in the world! Word power is world power, Shivakumar said. In the same post, he added, “The biggest force in the world was to keep one’s word.” “Be a judge, president or anyone else including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is world power,” Shivakumar added.

The allusions were apparently not lost on Siddaramaiah. In his post, the CM said that the “mandate given by the people of Karnataka is not a moment, but a responsibility that lasts five full years” asserting that he would be CM for five years. He also recalled how he “bettered the world” while mentioning five welfare schemes.

“The mandate given by the people of Karnataka is not a moment, but a responsibility that lasts five full years. The Congress party, including me, is walking the talk for our people with compassion, consistency, and courage. Our word to Karnataka is not a slogan, it means the world to us,” the chief minister said.

On Thursday morning, Kharge told reporters that he will convene a meeting to address the leadership issue and end the “unnecessary” confusion. “After going to Delhi, I will call three four important leaders and discuss. After the discussion, we will decide how to move forward and put an end to the confusion,” he said.

When asked whether Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar would be called for the meeting, he said, “We should certainly call them and discuss. We will call them, discuss with them, and settle the issue.” Kharge added that Rahul Gandhi would also join the talks. “I will call everyone and discuss. Rahul Gandhi will be part of it, along with other members, including the CM and Deputy CM. After discussing with everyone, a decision will be made.”

Shivakumar, responding to questions on whether he will travel to Delhi, said he and the chief minister will do so if the party asks. “If they call, we will go,” he said. He added that both he and Siddaramaiah would “discuss and go” if summoned.

A senior party leader aware of the matter said a meeting between Kharge and Rahul Gandhi is expected in Delhi on November 29 when Sonia Gandhi returns to Delhi.

Adding to the discussion, home minister G Parameshwara, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, said he would accept Shivakumar as chief minister if the party decides so. Earlier the home minister had pitched himself as a chief ministerial candidate. “But if there is a power transition and DK becomes chief minister, we will accept that,” he told reporters. He added that he too has chief ministerial ambitions and that the high command is aware of his contributions to the party.

Clearly, the last word is yet to be said.

With inputs from PTI