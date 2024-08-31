Meghalaya govt hands over body of Bangladeshi politician at Dawki-Tamabil border

The body of prominent Bangladeshi politician Ishaque Ali Khan Panna, recovered from Meghalaya on August 26, was handed over to his relatives at the Dawki-Tamabil international border with Bangladesh on Saturday. Ishaque Ali Khan Panna, who had been evading capture following the fall of the Awami League government in Bangladesh, reportedly died while attempting to flee to India. (Representational image)

Panna’s decomposed body was found in a betel nut plantation in the Dona Bhoi area of East Jaiñtia Hills District, approximately 1.5 kilometers from the Indo-Bangladesh border. His identity was confirmed through a Bangladesh passport found from his body.

Panna, who had been evading capture following the fall of the Awami League government, reportedly died while attempting to flee to India. Preliminary reports suggest that he suffered a cardiac arrest while trying to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border near Meghalaya. However, conflicting reports suggest he may have been involved in a shooting incident with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), leaving questions about the exact circumstances of his death.

An inquest and post-mortem were conducted at Khliehriat Civil Hospital. The body was then handed over to two representatives of the Bangladesh High Commission and Panna’s family members by East Jaiñtia Hills District administration, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Jacqueline U. Kharpuri. The handover process, which began at 5am, faced delays as some of Panna’s relatives sought further clarification on the post-mortem report. After addressing their concerns, the body was officially transferred to Panna’s kin around noon, in the presence of officers and personnel from both sides of the border.

On the same day, another body was found in Donachera village, Kanaighat, Sylhet district, about 400 meters from the border.

Senior officials from the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier stated that there had been no incursion into Indian Territory. “We received reports of a deceased body on the Bangladesh side but have not ventured into the neighboring country. We remain committed to securing our nation’s border,” a senior BSF official said.

The body was found near the residence of Saddam, son of Raffikul Islam who is under investigation for his alleged role in an illegal border crossing involving retired Bangladesh Supreme Court judge AHM Shamsuddin Chaudhary Manik, who was reportedly carrying 40-50 lakh Bangladeshi Taka. There are suspicions that Saddam may have betrayed the judge, raising questions about his potential connection to Panna’s death.

Authorities are actively investigating the links between Saddam, the deceased person, and the judge’s attempted border crossing.