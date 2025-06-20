Raja Raghuvanshi's mother's four questions for Sonam as she breaks down: ‘Why did she…?'

The mother of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya last month, on Thursday accused Sonam Raghuvanshi of misleading and investigators, urging her to confess to her crime. Uma Raghuvanshi, mother of Raja Raghuvanshi, the Indore man who was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, on June 11, 2025. (PTI)

"She (Sonam) is misleading too much. She should tell the whole truth. She should be kept in custody until she tells why she killed Raja," Uma Raghuvanshi told ANI.

According to PTI, Uma Raghuvanshi also broke down while remembering her late son and kept asking: “Why did Sonam get my son killed?”

“She, her friends, and all those close to her must be interrogated in detail. What was my son’s fault, and why did she get him killed? I won't find peace until I hear the answer to this directly from Sonam’s mouth," she told the news agency.

Also Read | Sonam Raghuvanshi’s call history to 'Sanjay Verma' gives big lead

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were reported missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23. On June 2, Raghuvanshi's body was found in a deep gorge close to a waterfall in the Sohra area, also known as Cherrapunji, within the East Khasi Hills district.

As the search continued for Sonam, she emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away from the crime spot, in the early hours of June 9 and surrendered before police.

Also Read | Meghalaya murder: Where did Sonam Raghuvanshi hide Raja Raghuvanshi’s jewellery? What police said

According to police, Sonam conspired with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha to hire three other men to kill her husband Raja during their honeymoon, nearly two weeks after their wedding. The three killers — Akash Thakur, Anand Kurmi and Vishal Chauhan — are friends and one of them is Raj’s cousin

On June 19, the district session court in Shillong sent Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha to two days in police custody, while the remaining accused -- Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand -- were sent to 14-day judicial custody.