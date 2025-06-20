Sonam Raghuvanshi saved ‘lover’ Raj’s number as ‘Sanjay Verma’, made 234 calls in a 39-days span

A major breakthrough has emerged in the investigation into the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, with Meghalaya Police revealing that the mysterious contact “Sanjay Verma” saved on prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi’s phone was actually her alleged lover and co-conspirator Raj Kushwaha. Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, had saved the contact number of her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha under the fake name "Sanjay Verma" to avoid suspicion. (File Photo)

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, Sonam had saved Kushwaha’s number under a fictitious name to allegedly avoid suspicion.

“Sanjay Verma is just a fictitious name registered in Truecaller, and the real person holding that SIM number is actually Raj Kushwaha,” PTI quoted SP Syiem.

Meanwhile, probe revealed that Sonam and Raj exchanged 234 phone calls in 39-days span (March 1 and April 8) — each call lasting between 30 and 60 minutes, reported NDTV citing official records.

Earlier, Sonamh's brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, had told reporters on Wednesday that he did not know any “Sanjay Verma.”

“I don’t know anything about Sanjay Verma... I also learned today that Sanjay’s name is coming up in this,” he told the media.

Govind also agreed to undergo a narco test, as requested by Raja’s family. “Whatever truth there was, I have shared almost everything with the media and with them... I also want that if they are demanding a narco test, then it should be conducted,” he told ANI.

He added that Sonam likely took “around ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 in cash,” and a couple of phones, but most valuables, including jewellery, were left behind. “She definitely took two mobile phones — one office phone and one personal phone,” Govind said.

Meghalaya cops probing possible motives behind murder

The Meghalaya Police team has been questioning family members of both Sonam and Raj Kushwaha to determine if there was any motive beyond the alleged affair that led to the murder. "The investigators are trying to find out whether there was any other factor or motive," a senior official told PTI.

Raja Raghuvanshi, 29, married Sonam on May 11. The couple travelled to Meghalaya on May 20, and Raja went missing on May 23. His body was found 10 days later.

After some days, Sonam surrendered in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur on June 8, while Kushwaha and his associates — Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi — were arrested from different parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

All five have been arrested for their alleged roles in planning and executing the murder.