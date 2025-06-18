Meghalaya murder: Where did Sonam Raghuvanshi hide Raja Raghuvanshi’s jewellery? What police said

The Meghalaya Police has said Sonam Raghuvanshi has kept Raja Raghuvanshi's missing jewellery somewhere and that it was looking into the matter. Raja Raghuvanshi's family members, cut out the picture of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi from a poster of their marriage.(PTI)

At a press conference, Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang said Sonam Raghuvanshi had told the investigators that the Raja Raghuvanshi's jewellery had been kept in a “particular place".

"We will be looking into that," Idashisha Nongrang said, according to news agency PTI.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were reported missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23. On June 2, Raghuvanshi's body was found in a deep gorge close to a waterfall in the Sohra area, also known as Cherrapunji, within the East Khasi Hills district.

As the search continued for Sonam, she emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away from the crime spot, in the early hours of June 9 and surrendered before police.

According to police, Sonam conspired with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha to hire three other men to kill her husband Raja during their honeymoon, nearly two weeks after their wedding. The three killers — Akash Thakur, Anand Kurmi and Vishal Chauhan — are friends and one of them is Raj’s cousin.

Nongrant told PTI that the police are looking at the love triangle as the only motive and are also looking at other angles.

"We are investigating whether there is anything more to this case. It is unusual that within a few days of marriage, she (Sonam) would develop so much animosity against her husband," Nongrang had told PTI.

"We are exploring all possible angles for this murder to have taken place. We have enough evidence, and loose ends are being tied up. We have a solid case," she added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Meghalaya Police recovered the second machete allegedly used in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi after the reconstruction of the crime scene with the four accused in Sohra district.

The machete, which has a steel handle, was recovered from the gorge near Weisawdong Falls, where Raja’s body was found on June 2, police said.