Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Police visit Sonam Raghuvanshi's hideout in Indore to hunt for clues

In the ongoing murder investigation of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, the Meghalaya Police reached a flat in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi is suspected to have hidden after her husband's death. Sonam Raghuvanshi being brought for medical examination at a hospital.(PTI file photo)

The police visited the flat in Dewas Naka area of the city to connect the dots in the case and recorded statements of Raja Raghuvanshi's family members.

"A Meghalaya police team visited the flat in Dewas Naka area....We have received information that after Raghuvanshi's murder, his wife Sonam was hiding in this flat for a few days. She later went to Uttar Pradesh where she was arrested," a police official told news agency PTI.

The team also visited the victim's house in Sahakarnagar area in Indore and recorded statements of the family members.

The Meghalaya Police also recreated the crime scene in Sohra after bringing in all the accused in the murder, including Sonam and her alleged lover Raj. The police have also recovered the second machete which was used in the murder.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj Kushwah and three of Kushwah's friends - Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi - have been arrested for the muder of Raghuvanshi on May 23.

Sonam and Raja had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon and the couple went missing from their hotel after which the police launched a manhunt. Raghuvanshi's mutilated body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

Sonam's stay in Indore and arrest from Ghazipur

Sonam Raghuvanshi had went into hiding at a rented flat in Indore following her husband's murder on May 23. The rented apartment in Dewas Naka in Indore was secured on May 30—just a week after Raja was last seen alive.

The Meghalaya police said that the flat served as a temporary refuge for Sonam after she fled the murder scene in the East Khasi Hills district, where Raja’s body was found on June 2.

Shilom James, a property consultant in Indore, said that Vishal Singh Chauhan, one of the accused in the case, approached him to rent the flat for ₹17,000 a month and submitted a ₹34,000 security deposit.

According to a report in NDTV, Sonam and her alleged lover also ordered ration supplies worth ₹5,000 online for the hideout.

It is suspected that following the murder, Sonam returned to Indore and stayed in this flat for some days.

She then left for Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, from where she was later arrested on June 9. Ghazipur is the hometown of Raj Kushwaha, Sonam’s alleged boyfriend who helped her hatch the murder plot and carry out the killing.