Not treating love triangle only reason behind Raja Raghuvanshi's murder: Meghalaya Police

The Meghalaya Police probing into the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi said they are not treating the "love triangle" between the victim and the two accused as the only motive behind the murder. Raja Raghuvanshi's family members, cut out the picture of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi from a poster of their marriage after she was accused of plotting Raja's murder in Meghalaya, in Indore.(PTI)

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the motive is love triangle, but we are trying to explore if there’s anything more," East Khasi Hills superintendent (SP) Vivek Syiem said.

The superintendent of police made the statement as the Meghalaya Police recreated the crime scene in Sohra, around 65 km from Shillong. The police also brought all the accused in the murder, including Raghuvanshi’s wife Sonam and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha to the crime scene amid heavy security.

The police have also found out the second machete allegedly used in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

The machete was recovered from the gorge near Weisawdong Falls where Raja’s body was found on June 2, police said.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha (20) and three of Kushwah's friends - Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi - were arrested for alleged involvement in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder on May 23.

Raghuvanshi's mutilated body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

Meghalaya Police reveals chilling murder details

The Meghalaya Police said that the probe in the murder case revealed that two machetes were used in the crime. The first machete was recovered on June 3, a day after Raja’s body was found.

“We have ascertained that there was one more machete (apart from the one that was recovered)... They have replayed how they threw away the two machetes,” Syiem said.

The second machete was found from the gorge near Weisawdong Falls, a police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

The SP said that the first hit to kill Raja was from Vishal, during which Sonam moved away from the spot and Raja's body was thrown into the gorge.

"There were three blows - first by Vishal, second by Anand and the last blow by Akash. We have ascertained that one more machete still needs to be recovered. The accused replayed how they threw the machete. SDRF are trying to recover the second weapon," the officer said.

