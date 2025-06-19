Meghalaya murder: Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother demands Sonam Raghuvanshi's narco test, claims more people involved

The brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based businessman who was murdered in Meghalaya during his honeymoon, on Thursday demanded a narco test on the prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi. Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested in connection with the murder of her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.(PTI)

Reacting to the Shillong district session's decision to send Sonam Raghuvanshi to two days' police custody, Sachin Raghuvanshi said she had not disclosed the motive in the last eight days and claimed that there could be more people involved in the case.

“In 8 days of remand, she (Sonam) did not tell why she killed him. So what will she tell in two days? That's why I am demanding that a narcotics test be done,” Sachin Raghuvanshi told ANI.

"My only appeal to the government is that a narcotics test should be done on this... There may be more people involved in this case ..." he added.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were reported missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23. On June 2, Raghuvanshi's body was found in a deep gorge close to a waterfall in the Sohra area, also known as Cherrapunji, within the East Khasi Hills district.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi's brother makes big claim in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: 'Sonam hasn't…'

As the search continued for Sonam, she emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away from the crime spot, in the early hours of June 9 and surrendered before police.

According to police, Sonam conspired with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha to hire three other men to kill her husband Raja during their honeymoon, nearly two weeks after their wedding. The three killers — Akash Thakur, Anand Kurmi and Vishal Chauhan — are friends and one of them is Raj’s cousin.

Also Read | Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Who is Sanjay Verma, whom Sonam Raghuvanshi called 100 times before marriage?

On Thursday, the district session court in Shillong sent Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha to 2 days police custody and the other 3 to 14 days judicial custody.

Earlier, all five accused in the Sonam Raghuvanshi case were brought out of the Civil Hospital in Shillong after a medical check-up and are being produced before a local court today for further custody proceedings.