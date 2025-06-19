Raja Raghuvanshi's brother makes big claim in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: 'Sonam hasn't…'

The brother of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has claimed that the prime accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi and the other suspects in the Meghalaya murder case, have not yet confessed to their crimes and are attempting to mislead the police, reported news agency ANI. Vipin Raghuvanshi (left), brother of Raja Raghuvanshi who was murdered in Meghalaya during his honeymoon, addresses the media. (PTI file)

Vipin Raghuvanshi's accusation comes after the Meghalaya Police force had confirmed that Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of Raja Raghuvanshi who was murdered in Meghalaya on their honeymoon, had admitted to her role in the murder.

Vipin demanded an additional eight days of police remand for Sonam and the other suspects to aid further investigation.

Also Read: Meghalaya murder: Where did Sonam Raghuvanshi hide Raja Raghuvanshi’s jewellery? What police said

“Sonam hasn't confessed her crime yet. She and the other accused are trying to mislead the police. We demand that their remand be extended by eight more days. Through further investigation and interrogation, the truth will come out,” ANI quoted Vipin as saying.

The Meghalaya Police arrested five people in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed who had come to the state on his honeymoon. Those arrested include his wife, Sonam, and four others: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

Also Read: Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Who is Sanjay Verma, whom Sonam Raghuvanshi called 100 times before marriage?

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2, after he and his wife were reported missing during their honeymoon trip.

One machete used in crime still missing

The Meghalaya Police's SIT (special investigation team) on Tuesday had reconstructed the crime scene as part of their investigation in the presence of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused, and three others.

Superintendent of police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, said that the reconstruction of the crime scene was very successful as the police then “got a very clear picture,” however, he added that one machete used in the murder was yet to be recovered.

SP Syiem detailed the crime and said, “The SIT visited several places to re-play how the accused did it. We started from the parking lot where they had kept their two-wheelers. We went to the viewpoint, and ascertained who was standing where just before the murder.”

He added, “There were three blows - first by Vishal, second by Anand and the last blow by Akash. We have ascertained that one more machete still needs to be recovered. The accused replayed how they threw the machete. SDRF are trying to recover the second weapon.”