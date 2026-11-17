Meta said on Tuesday that it had changed Instagram's recommendation systems in India to “reduce unwanted content and improve people’s experience” by limiting the amount of sexually suggestive and violent content shown to users.

The latest changes in India apply to content recommended from accounts that users do not follow on Instagram. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

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The announcement comes a month after the Centre asked the company to review its post recommendations and tighten checks on content that could lead to violence or disturb public order.

Meta on curbing suggestive, violent content on Instagram in India

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Meta said it had strengthened its default safety measures over the past year in response to user feedback. The latest changes in India apply to content recommended from accounts that users do not follow.

The company clarified that the move is intended to change what Instagram recommends, rather than impose a blanket ban on such content.

“We’ve been improving those systems, including using more capable AI models that assess content directly rather than waiting for someone to report or hide it, so we catch more of what people don’t want to see,” it said in its statement.

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{{^usCountry}} It added, “We’ve improved our systems specifically for India so they catch more of what people here told us they didn’t want to see.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It added, “We’ve improved our systems specifically for India so they catch more of what people here told us they didn’t want to see.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meta said the changes had helped it “proactively reduce more content in India” that falls outside its recommendation guidelines. “As a result, we’ve seen people report recommended content about half as often as they were a year ago,” it said.

What Centre told Meta on its recommendation systems

Last month, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) asked Meta to speed up the process of identifying and flagging posts that gain wider reach through its recommendation systems and could cause confusion, violence or public disorder, HT reported earlier.

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The Meta advisory, seen by HT, said, “It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) that certain content relating to ongoing public events and developments is being prominently displayed and recommended to users through the feeds/recommendation systems of platforms operated by Meta. Such content includes videos, images, statements and static graphics relating to public-order and law-and-order situations, which, when presented without adequate context or disproportionately amplified through recommendation mechanisms, may contribute to public confusion, apprehension and disturbance of public order and social tranquillity.”

The Centre asked Meta to examine its recommendation and content-ranking systems to ensure that potentially misleading, manipulated or out-of-context material is not “disproportionately amplified or repeatedly recommended” to users.