Meta officials on Tuesday met Congress leaders in Delhi and raised concerns about its employees and offices being targeted across India, people aware of the matter said. The meeting follows nearly a week of protests by the Congress’s youth wing — Indian Youth Congress (IYC) — outside the company’s offices over allegations of restrictions on accounts and posts of their leaders critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The meeting follows protests by the Indian Youth Congress in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram over alleged restrictions on accounts critical of the BJP. (Reuters) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to people aware of the matter, Meta was represented by Aman Jain and Natasha Jog from its public policy team, who explained the US-based social media firm’s three broad objectives — its content moderation policy; its neutrality towards all political parties; and the firm’s concerns about its employees being targeted across the country.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

To be sure, the company in its latest transparency report disclosed a massive spike in content takedowns in India -- from 70,000 in 2025 to over 5 million in just the first six months of 2026 on government takedown orders.

Congress’s social media and digital platforms department chairperson Supriya Shrinate represented her party at the meeting.

The meeting comes after the Congress’s youth wing issued a seven-day ultimatum to Meta on November 20? over alleged restrictions on accounts and posts critical of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a post on X, the IYC urged Meta to operate as a neutral platform and restore the restricted accounts and posts and warned of legal action and street protests, and said it would “storm your offices across the country” unless the accounts were restored.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the Meta did not commit to any of the conditions at the Tuesday meeting, people cited above said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Meta did not commit to any of the conditions at the Tuesday meeting, people cited above said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In a statement to HT, a Meta spokesperson said posting, uploading, sharing or transmitting content in the categories prohibited under the Information Technology (IT) Rules is barred on its platforms. “These prohibitions apply equally to synthetically generated information – content created or substantially modified using artificial intelligence, machine learning or other computational tools, including deepfakes and AI-generated text, images, audio and video,” the spokesperson said.

The company said it makes “reasonable and appropriate efforts” to keep such content off its platforms. It uses automated tools to detect and review potentially violating content under its Community Standards, and “automatically restrict[s] access to certain types of content in India based on legal requirements under IT Rules”. It also relies on reports from users, and reviews and acts on “valid legal orders” from authorised government agencies and courts in India. Content that is reported or detected is checked against Meta’s Community Standards and/or Indian law.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When Meta finds that content violates Indian law, it may restrict access to individual posts, images or videos in India, the spokesperson said. It may also temporarily or permanently restrict an account under the IT Rules or when a valid legal order covers it. Users are notified in both cases, the company said.

The Congress didn’t offer any official statement on the meeting. A senior leader aware of the details added that Supriya Shrinate raised the issue of Meta’s alleged discrimination in dealing with the BJP and the Congress. They highlighted how the Indian Youth Congress chief’s account was temporarily blocked by Meta and questioned how Meta could ensure impartiality and treat the BJP and Congress equally.

What triggered the protests

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The protests began this month, when Youth Congress workers stormed Meta’s Hyderabad office over restrictions on the Instagram accounts of IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma, and then protested outside its Mumbai and Gurugram offices.

The protests drew flak from the BJP, which called the Congress a “party of goons” that promoted vandalism. In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said IYC workers had “not only vandalised and destroyed Meta’s office in Hyderabad” but were also “flaunting it on social media”.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao said the protest had hurt Hyderabad’s image as an investment destination.

Takedowns surge after IT Rules changes

The row comes as content restrictions on Meta’s platforms in India have climbed steeply this year. As HT reported earlier this month, Meta’s transparency data shows it restricted access to over 5.4 million pieces of content in India under local law in the first six months of 2026. That compares with about 70,000 in all of 2025, and puts India second only to Indonesia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The jump follows changes to the IT Rules this year. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) amended the IT Rules, 2021, which came into force on February 20. Platforms must now act on government or court takedown orders within three hours, down from 36 hours. The amendments also define “synthetically generated information” for the first time, which brings deepfakes and other AI-generated content under the rules’ takedown and due-diligence obligations, and they require such content to be labelled.

In October, MeitY also issued an advisory to Meta asking it to ensure that its recommendation systems do not result in the “disproportionate exposure of users to a single or limited set of narratives”. It also directed Meta to provide adequate context for photographs, videos, graphics and other content depicting ongoing public events and to exercise “enhanced diligence” over such content.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}