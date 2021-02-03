After MEA statement on 'hashtag temptation', ministers tweet #IndiaTogether

Soon after the ministry of external affairs issued a statement denouncing 'international instigation' to farmers' protest, all ministers shared the statement with #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, making it a social media movement countering 'defamation of the government' on social media platforms. The message underlying the tweets remained the same that there is an international conspiracy going on to weaken India and India will defeat these forces.

"We will not be cowed down by an international gang of anarchy lovers. We saw how they unleashed violence and desecrated our national flag on Republic Day. Let's unite now and defeat these forces," tweeted minister of state (home) G Kishan Reddy.

'Ascertain facts before rushing to comment': MEA on tweets by Rihanna and others on farmers' stir

"We stand together. We stand United against all attempts to malign India through propaganda and fake narratives," tweeted BJP chief JP Nadda.

"For 1,000 of years, India was defeated, occupied, looted & ruled by the invaders not because India was weak but there was always a Jaichand. We need to ask who’s behind this international propaganda to defame India," wrote Kiren Rijiju.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote, "Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, India is scaling new heights on all frontiers. No stone is left unturned to benefit our farmers. I would strongly recommend those who are showing 'concern' for the farmers to study #FarmLaws."





Railways minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "International forces are conspiring to weaken the country and its democracy fearing its growing power. We have to ensure that we remain united and that no plan of foreign and chaotic elements is successful."

"The reformist legislation relating to agricultural sector were passed by India's parliament after full debate & discussion. The govt has already held 11 rounds of talks with some farmers who expressed their reservations about the laws," tweeted minister Hardeep Singh Puri.





In the wake of international support pouring in for farmers' protests as American singer Rihanna, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted about the ongoing protests and the resultant internet suspension, the MEA issued a statement terming this support as "unfortunate". In its statement, it also said that a very small section of farmers has some reservations about the farm laws.

"It is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, India's Republic Day. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India, was besmirched, and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian Capital," the statement read.

Without referring to Rihanna or Thunberg, the statement continued, "Some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India/I. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world..."

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that facts be ascertained and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to be celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," it concluded with the two hashtags which ministers started tweeting with.

The Twitter trend did not end with only politicians. Several Bollywood personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn tweeted using the hashtags urging people to not trust in half-truths.