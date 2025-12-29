Missiles, loitering munitions, rockets in India’s 79,000-crore defence push

NEW DELHI: The defence acquisition council (DAC) on Monday gave its initial approval to the purchase of military hardware worth ₹79,000 crore, including beyond-visual-range missiles, loitering munitions, long-range rockets, radars, and drone detection and interception systems, to boost the military’s combat readiness, the defence ministry said. FILE PHOTO: Defence minister Rajnath Singh at a ceremonial reception in New Delhi (REUTERS)

The DAC, headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, also accorded its acceptance of necessity (AoN) for leasing high-altitude long-range remotely piloted aircraft systems to boost the navy’s capabilities in the vast Indian Ocean region, it added. Under India’s defence procurement rules, AoN by the council is the first step towards buying military equipment.

The key proposals cleared by the council -- India’s apex military procurement body -- include the acquisition of indigenous Astra Mk-II beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles to sharpen the precision strike capability of the Indian Air Force, and long-range guided rocket ammunition for the army’s Pinaka multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

Long-range precision weapons proved effective during Operation Sindoor in May when the Indian military struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Between the launch of the operation in the early hours of May 7 and the ceasefire on May 10 evening, Indian forces bombed nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, killing at least 100 terrorists, and the IAF struck targets at 13 Pakistani airbases and military installations.

Pakistan also lost as many as 12 to 13 aircraft, including fighter jets such as US-made F-16s and Chinese-origin JF-17s, to the IAF’s precision strikes on ground and in the air during Operation Sindoor, launched after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

“Astra Mk-II missiles with enhanced range will increase the capability of the IAF’s fighter aircraft to neutralise adversary aircraft from long standoff range,” the ministry said in a statement. The long-range guided rockets, it added, will enhance the range and accuracy of Pinaka MRLS for effective engagement of high-value targets.

The purchase of loitering munitions, or kamikaze drones also used during Operation Sindoor, low-level light-weight radars and integrated drone detection and interdiction systems for the army was also cleared by the DAC.

“Loitering munitions will be used for precision strike of tactical targets, whereas low-level light weight radars will detect and track small size, low flying unmanned aerial systems. The integrated drone detection and interdiction system Mk-II with enhanced range will protect the vital assets of the Indian Army in tactical battle area and hinterland, the defence ministry said.

The hardware cleared for the IAF includes automatic take-off landing recording system, full mission simulator for the light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) and SPICE-1000 long-range guidance kits.

“Induction of the automatic take-off landing recording system will fill the gaps in the aerospace safety environment by providing high definition all-weather automatic recording of landing and take-off. The full mission simulator will augment pilot training in a cost effective and safe manner, while SPICE-1000 will enhance long range precision strike capability of the IAF,” the ministry said.

The hardware cleared for the navy includes bollard pull tugs to assist warships and submarines in berthing, unberthing, and manoeuvring in confined waters/harbour; and high-frequency software defined radios to boost long-range secured communication.

The high-altitude long-range remotely piloted aircraft system to be leased will ensure continuous ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) and credible maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean region, the ministry added.

To be sure, China is seeking to boost its influence in the region by setting up military bases, pushing countries to advance its maritime claims and forcing strategic concessions from vulnerable states.