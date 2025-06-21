Missing filmmaker died in Ahmedabad crash despite not being in plane or hostel

Filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala, who was reported missing after the Ahmedabad plane crash, has been confirmed to have died in the tragedy after DNA tests matched his identification, police officials said on Saturday. The filmmaker's last mobile location was traced just 700 metres away from the plane crash site in Ahmedabad's Meghani Nagar. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The 34-year-old filmmaker's missing report raised fears of his death but left some grounds for hope as he was neither present in the hostel complex nor on the plane at the time of the crash.

Air India AI171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the hostel complex of BJ Medical College in Meghani Nagar in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on June 12, within minutes of its takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

However, it has now become clear that Jirawala was passing by from the area on his two-wheeler when the Gatwick-bound aircraft plunged into the hostel complex.

Jaipalsinh Rathore, joint commissioner of police, Sector 2, said that a DNA test confirmed that Jirawala died in the plane crash.

However, he said, since his family members were in disbelief over his death, police collected evidence such as CCTV footage of the road Jirawala was on and his burnt scooter, to clear their doubts.

"Jirawala's family took his body on Friday after the DNA test confirmed his identity. His scooter, which was destroyed in the fire, was also recovered from near the crash site. The chassis and engine number also matched with the registration documents of the scooter," Rathore was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In addition to the evidence police collected to confirm the filmmaker's death, they also traced Jirawala's last mobile location close to the accident site.

Since many bodies were charred beyond recognition or otherwise damaged, authorities carried out DNA tests to establish their identities.

What happened on June 12?

Mahesh Jirawala, a resident of Naroda locality in Ahmedabad, had promised to return home to his wife Hetal. However, soon after the Air India plane crashed, his phone got switched off, and Jirawala never reached home.

According to Hetal, Jirawala was also known as Mahesh Kalavadiya, and he was a filmmaker and used to direct music albums.

On the day of the tragic incident, Jirawala had gone to meet someone at the Law Garden area.

He called his wife at around 1:14 pm and told her that his meeting was over, adding that he was on his way home. However, when he did not return home, Hetal called his number, which was switched off.

Soon, Jirawala's family informed the police. Investigations revealed that the filmmaker was just 700 metres away from the crash site as per the last known location of his mobile phone.

Earlier, Hetal said that she never believed her husband would take that route and be eventually killed in the plane crash.

Though they didn't believe Jirawala could die in the crash, his family members submitted the DNA samples to check if he was among the victims of the tragedy.