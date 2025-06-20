Week on, key recoveries done, debris to be shifted to AAI site

: People wait for the funeral procession for Rajendra Patankar, a victim of the June 12 Air India plane crash, as a plane takes off from the airport in Ahmedabad, on Thursday. (AP)

Exactly one week after India’s deadliest air crash in three decades, investigators have completed key recovery work at the Ahmedabad crash site and are now focusing on accessing the black boxes to determine what caused the Boeing Dreamliner to plunge into a medical hostel moments after take-off, killing 241 of 242 people aboard and several more on the ground.

The aviation ministry said on Thursday that “key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is now underway” at the site by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

“The decision regarding the location for decoding the flight recorders will be taken by the AAIB after due assessment of all technical, safety, and security considerations,” the ministry stated, addressing speculation about whether the black boxes would be sent overseas for analysis.

Both sets of flight recorders from the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner have been recovered - the first combined Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) unit was found on June 13, with the second set was located on June 16. The B787 aircraft model carries two black box sets – one under the cockpit and the other in the tail section -- as standard.

According to a police official aware of the probe, the debris will soon be moved to a site near the Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited (GUJSAIL) office near the airport, on land owned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

“Experts will attempt to reconstruct sections of the aircraft at that site to assist in the inquiry. All electronic components recovered from the wreckage will be handed over to the Forensic Science Laboratory for detailed examination,” the official said.

Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik said “reconstructed parts of the aircraft will be examined to determine what led to the crash. The black box will be analysed as part of this process”.

The debris removal and transportation process typically involves careful cataloguing and preservation of aircraft components that could provide crucial evidence about the crash sequence. Investigators must maintain a strict chain of custody for all materials, with larger structural components often moved to specialised facilities where they can be reconstructed to understand the aircraft’s final moments. Critical components like engines and control surfaces undergo detailed metallurgical and mechanical analysis to identify any failures or anomalies that may have contributed to the accident.

The statement of the lone survivor, Vishwash Kumar, has also been recorded, according to Malik. Viswash recounted to HT that shortly after takeoff, he heard a loud sound and felt the aircraft lose balance, moments before the crash.

According to an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), CISF personnel stationed near the emergency exit close to the Instrument Landing System (ILS) area on the runway heard a loud sound as the aircraft took off.

The investigation involves multiple agencies, with teams from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Boeing assisting the AAIB under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) protocols. A separate committee headed by the home secretary and involving civil aviation ministry officials was also announced to look into larger questions about regulations and safety standards in the aftermath of the crash.

On Thursday, 215 victims have been identified through DNA matching, with 198 bodies handed over to their families so far, the Ahmedabad civil hospital said. The victims included 149 Indians, 32 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian.

The crash has had significant operational impact on Air India, which announced a 15% reduction in international widebody services.

Enhanced surveillance checks ordered by the DGCA on Air India’s Boeing 787 fleet found no issues in 26 out of 33 aircraft inspected.

As an added precaution, Air India will also undertake enhanced safety checks on its Boeing 777 fleet.

The airline said flights will therefore be reduced on 16 international routes and suspended on 3 overseas destinations between June 21 and July 15.

Services will be suspended on Delhi-Nairobi, Amritsar-London (Gatwick) and Goa (Mopa)-London (Gatwick) till July 15.

The curtailments include 16 international routes connecting cities in North America, Europe, Australia and the far East.