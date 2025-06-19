Aviation ministry clarifies amid 'speculation' on decoding location for crashed Air India plane's black box

The civil aviation ministry on Thursday cautioned against circulating reports that claimed that the flight data recorder of the crashed Air India Flight 171 would be sent overseas for analysis. AAIB will decide the location of the investigation after more assessment(REUTERS)

In an official statement, the ministry said the decision on where the data will be decoded rests with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and will be made after a proper assessment.

“It has been reported in certain media outlets that the CVR/DFDR from the ill-fated AI171 flight is being sent abroad for retrieval and analysis. The decision regarding the location for decoding the flight recorders will be taken by the AAIB after due assessment of all technical, safety, and security considerations," said the ministry.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation urge all stakeholders to refrain from speculation on such sensitive matters and to allow the investigative process to proceed with the seriousness and professionalism it warrants,” the official statement added further.

Several media reports speculated that due to the damaged nature of the black box of Air India flight 171, the government will be sending the boxes to the United States for data extradition.

Citing sources, reports stated that the 'black box' recovered from the crashed flight could be sent to the National Transportation Safety Board in Washington DC for further inspection.

Both black boxes recovered

A multi-disciplinary team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun its investigation into the Air India plane crash accident that killed 270 people on June 12.

"A combined unit of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) has been recovered from the crash site on June 13, 2025, and another set was found on June 16. This model of aircraft has two black box sets," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.