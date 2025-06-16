Air India flight's 2nd black box recovered; cockpit voice recorder to aid probe

The second black box of the Air India flight AI171 which crashed on June 12 has been recovered, according to officials investigating the incident, reported PTI. The flight data recorder the cockpit voice recorder of the plane were recovered(AFP)

The recovery of the cockpit voice recorder, as well as the flight data recorder which was found earlier, will help identify the possible cause of the deadly crash which has killed around 270 people, including 241 out of 242 people onboard.

Officials have confirmed the recovery of black boxes to P K Mishra, the principal secretary to prime minister Narendra Modi, who on Sunday inspected the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad and also visited the civil hospital where injured persons are undergoing treatment.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) stated in an official release, "Chairing a high-level review meeting at Circuit House, here Dr Mishra discussed ongoing relief, rescue, and investigation efforts with senior officials from the Central and State Governments, AAIB, and Airports Authority of India."

"Officials confirmed to Dr Mishra that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been located and secured," it said.

The AAIB has launched a detailed investigation, and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols, as the aircraft is American-made, the release stated.

After visiting the site of the crash, Mishra said, “I am very pained by the enormity of the tragedy. Everybody is sad. It is our duty to share grief and express our feelings for the victims."

Mishra reiterated the PM's commitment to providing all possible support to victims' families and ensuring a coordinated response across all agencies involved.