Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Mob attacks vehicles, people with sticks and swords in Ahmedabad, 14 arrested

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2025 11:00 PM IST

The violence was the fallout of a rivalry between two persons over the opening of a food stall near a commercial complex in Vastral area, police said.

At least 14 people were arrested for allegedly attacking commuters and vandalising vehicles with sticks and swords in Ahmedabad's Vastral area on Thursday.

A video shot by an eyewitness showed a mob of 20 men attacking an SUV owner and damaging other vehicles in the vicinity using swords and sticks.(Ahmedabad Police/X)
A video shot by an eyewitness showed a mob of 20 men attacking an SUV owner and damaging other vehicles in the vicinity using swords and sticks.(Ahmedabad Police/X)

On Thursday night, a video shot by an eyewitness showed a mob of 20 men attacking an SUV owner and damaging other vehicles in the vicinity using swords and sticks.

"A preliminary probe has found the violence was the fallout of a rivalry between two persons over opening of a food stall near a commercial complex in Vastral area. One Pankaj Bhavsar had a grudge against his rival Sangram Sikarwar for not allowing him to open a food stall in the area," Deputy Commissioner of Police Baldev Desai told PTI.

"On learning that Sikarwar had come out of jail a few days ago, Bhavsar sent his men to attack him last night. While Sikarwar was not found at his place, the mob started attacking people and vehicles indiscriminately. A police team under the local inspector brought the situation under control," the DCP added.

On the complaint of the SUV owner, a case was registered for rioting, attempt to murder and other offences, following which we arrested 14 persons, including a minor, Desai said.

Drugs worth 3.45 crore seized

In another development, hybrid ganja and other drugs worth around 3.45 crore, hidden in soft toys and food products, were seized from parcels dispatched to Gujarat's Ahmedabad from countries including America and Canada, PTI quoted police as saying on Thursday.

Parcels containing psychotropic substances were received at the Foreign Post Office in Ahmedabad some time ago, but had not been claimed, the crime branch said in a statement.

To evade action by the authorities, the drugs were concealed inside soft toys as well as food products, such as protein powder, and then packed in parcels, it said.

Friday, March 14, 2025
