Mock drills take place across country: A guide on what to do as a citizen in case of an emergency

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is conducting mock drills, dubbed Operation Abhyas, on Wednesday, 7 May, in all states and Union territories. The emergency drills will be conducted from 4 PM to train citizens on evacuation protocols, cleaning of bunkers and trenches, among other steps, in case of a hostile attack. Civil defence personnel during a mock drill in Varanasi on May 7, 2025. (AFP/Niharika Kulkarni)

As a citizen, here’s what you can do during an emergency.

Everything you’ll learn in the mock drill

The emergency mock drill on Wednesday is expected to involve blackouts and air raid sirens to help prepare citizens for an emergency. During the drill, all lights in homes, offices and public places should be switched off, as should gas and electrical appliances. If emergency lights are used, windows should be covered with thick curtains or cardboard to prevent light from escaping. People should avoid using mobile phones or any light-emitting devices near windows.

Households must be equipped with torches, glow sticks, radios, drinking water, dry food and essential medicines. When the siren sounds, people are advised to move to the safest part of their home, ensuring the safety of children, senior citizens and pets during the blackout.

Families are encouraged to do the drill together. People outdoors should move indoors immediately. Radios and televisions should be used to follow official updates. A long siren will indicate a warning, and a short siren will indicate it is safe.

When and where will the mock drills take place?

In Delhi, mock drills will be conducted across 55 locations at 4 PM, and in Maharashtra, the drills will. be conducted across 16 locations in 10 districts. Pune, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Kerala, and other places will also follow suit. Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag will observe a blackout at 7 PM, while UP’s Bareilly district will do it from 8–8.10 pm. West Bengal will conduct a seven-day statewide mock drill from Wednesday.

Why are mock drills being held?

The mock drill is being conducted in response to increasing political tensions and heightened threats in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. The drills have been ordered to test the readiness for a possible India-Pakistan war. On Wednesday morning, India fired missiles at Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the terror attack.