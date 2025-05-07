Operation Sindoor: Scalp cruise missiles, Hammer smart weapon used to hit target

NEW DELHI: The Indian military carried out precision strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) using niche technology weapons with careful selection of warheads that ensured no collateral damage, said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, one of the two women officers who briefed the media on Operation Sindoor on Wednesday. HT picture

The 25-minute mission on Wednesday night, from 1.05 am to 1.30 am, was India’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike that killed 26 people.

The point of impact in each of the target was a specific building or a group of buildings, she said.

Details of the military hardware used to strike the nine terrorist camps were not revealed at the briefing.

HT has learnt the weapons deployed included Scalp deep-strike cruise missiles that allow Rafale fighter pilots to attack ground targets from standoff ranges, the Hammer smart weapon system, guided bomb kits and M777 howitzers firing Excalibur munition.

Loitering munitions were also used to strike the targets, officials aware of the matter said.

“All the targets were neutralised with clinical efficiency and the results reiterate the professionalism of the Indian armed forces in planning and execution of operations. No military establishments were targeted. There have been no reports of collateral damage so far,” she said.

Hammer (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range), integrated on the Rafale fighters, is an all-weather smart weapon of French origin that allows pilots to engage ground targets from a standoff range of up to 60 km.

The Hammer, consisting of a guidance kit and a range extension kit fitted on a standard bomb of the Mk80 series, is manufactured by French defence firm Safran.

The Scalp missiles were likely used to strike targets farthest from the Line of Control, and Hammer to hit some of the closer ones.

The target selection was done with due diligence, said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the other woman officer who shared granular details of Operation Sindoor with the media.

“The selection of targets for Operation Sindoor was based on credible intelligence inputs and role of these facilities in perpetrating terror activities. The locations were selected to avoid damage to civilian installations and loss of civilian lives,” she said.

