'Mockery of democracy': Ex-BJP MP Gopal Shetty tonsures head in protest over BMC demolition in Borivali

Former BJP MP Gopal Shetty has tonsured his head in protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) demolition of 27 houses in Borivali East, alleging that the civic body acted in haste without giving residents time to retrieve their belongings.

Former BJP MP Gopal Shetty stagng a protest against the BMC's demolition drive at Borivali in Mumbai, following the demolition of an unauthorised structure on a reserved plot. (Hindustan Times/File)

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Calling the sudden early-morning drive on November 4 a "mockery of democracy", Shetty on Saturday claimed the structures stood on private land occupied for nearly 50 years, and slammed the local BJP leadership for not supporting the affected families.

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The BMC demolished 27 houses built on a 3,400-sq-metre plot, reserved for a BEST bus station, on Swami Vivekanand Road in Borivali East. The drive was carried out after the Supreme Court pulled up the civic body for failing to remove encroachments despite earlier directions.

The court had also ordered a freeze on the November salaries of Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and concerned officials, besides initiating contempt proceedings. It subsequently withdrew the salary-related direction and contempt notice after the BMC informed it that the structures had been removed.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said he had tonsured his head as a mark of protest as the affected families were not allowed to remove their household belongings before the demolition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said he had tonsured his head as a mark of protest as the affected families were not allowed to remove their household belongings before the demolition. {{/usCountry}}

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"I have never seen such action in my public life. Even a person like (26/11 terror attack) Ajmal Kasab was given eight years to face trial and an opportunity to approach the President after his conviction," he said.

He claimed that residents were given notices around 1.30 am and their houses were demolished by 7 am, without allowing them sufficient time to remove their belongings.

He further questioned the manner in which the civic body presented the matter before the apex court, accusing it of failing to submit copies of notices issued to occupants and their replies, as sought by the court.

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Shetty claimed that the residents had been living on private land for around 50 years and possessed property assessment bills.

He alleged that the civic action had resulted from incorrect information presented in court and urged the judiciary to examine the conduct of officials responsible.

The BMC had issued show-cause notices to its R-Central ward assistant municipal commissioner, Praful Tambe, and law officer, Komal Punjabi, over alleged administrative lapses in handling the case. It also reassigned charge of its law department after the controversy.

Shetty also made his displeasure with the BJP leadership public, saying party leaders from north Mumbai had failed to visit the affected residents or support him during the agitation.

"I am definitely upset with my party. I will not hide it. I have worked day and night to build the party, and if some people now consider themselves its owners, that is not right," he said.

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He announced that he would stay away from political party programmes, including the Mumbai BJP's annual Diwali gathering, while continuing to attend social programmes. He also said he would take up the issue with the BJP leadership in Delhi.