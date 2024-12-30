MoD inks deals worth 2,867 cr to boost navy’s underwater power

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Monday signed two separate contracts worth ₹2,867 crore to strengthen the Indian Navy’s underwater capabilities for retrofitting its Kalvari-class submarines with air independent propulsion (AIP) systems to enhance their endurance, and integration of electronic heavy-weight torpedoes (EHWT) to boost their firepower capabilities. The defence ministry signed two contracts with the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and the Naval Group, France. (X/SpokespersonMoD)

The ministry signed a ₹1,990-crore contract with Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for the construction of an AIP plug for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-AIP system and its integration on the conventional submarines, and another contract worth ₹877 crore with Frances’s Naval Group for integration of the torpedoes to augment firepower capabilities of the Kalvari-Class submarines, the defence ministry said.

“The AIP technology is being indigenously developed by DRDO. The project pertaining to construction of AIP-plug and its integration will enhance the endurance of conventional submarines and significantly contribute towards the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) initiative,” the ministry said in a statement.

It will generate employment of nearly three lakh man days.

“The integration of EHWT will be a collaborative effort by Indian Navy, DRDO and Naval Group, France. It would greatly augment the firepower capabilities of Kalvari Class submarines of the Indian Navy,” the statement added.

Both contracts were signed in the presence of defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The Kalvari-class (Scorpene) diesel-electric attack submarines have been constructed at MDL with technology transfer from Naval Group. The boats are capable of various missions such as anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, long-range strikes, special operations, and intelligence.

The navy currently operates five such submarines. The AIP system will be retrofitted when it’s ready and the submarines come for refit, officials aware of the matter said. The AIP systems will allow them to stay submerged for longer.

The navy is likely to soon commission Vagsheer, its sixth and final Kalvari-class submarine under a ₹23,562-crore programme called Project 75.