New Delhi, The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment on Monday joined hands for the establishment of new day care centres and senior citizen homes in cantonments under Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana .

MoD, social justice ministry ink MoU to boost welfare of senior citizens in cantonment areas

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A Memorandum of Understanding was inked in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar in New Delhi.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The MoU also envisages skill training of geriatric caregivers, the defence ministry said.

Under the proposed arrangement, the social justice ministry will extend financial assistance under AVYAY, including support towards the operation and maintenance of existing day care centres and senior citizen homes run by cantonment boards from their own budgets, it said in a statement.

Ambala , Deolali , Jabalpur , Ranikhet and Lansdowne cantonments already run day care centres and Ayodhya and Lucknow cantonments run senior citizen homes from their own budgets, which are primarily dependent on grants from the defence ministry.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The MoU envisages establishing new day care centres or senior citizen homes in cantonments under AVYAY. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MoU envisages establishing new day care centres or senior citizen homes in cantonments under AVYAY. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Directorate General of Defence Estates has identified eight cantonments where new day care centres can be opened. Existing day care centres in five cantonments and senior citizen homes in two cantonments would also be augmented in consultation with the social justice ministry as per availability of funds, the statement said.

The cantonments identified for opening of new centres by the DGDE are located at Barrackpore , Belgaum , Jhansi , Khadki and Pune , Secunderabad , St. Thomas Mount and Delhi, the defence ministry said.

The existing five cantonments where day care centres are proposed to be strengthened are Ambala , Deolali , Jabalpur , Ranikhet and Lansdowne . Senior citizen homes in Ayodhya and Lucknow cantonments are also proposed to be augmented.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The DGDE and cantonment boards will make available suitable premises and essential infrastructure, including electricity, water supply and sanitation, while the social justice ministry will provide financial assistance, technical guidance, training modules and operational support under the scheme.

The initiative will also help create a pool of trained caregivers residing in and around 12 cantonments, namely Barrackpore , Belgaum , Jhansi , Deolali, Khadki and Pune , Secunderabad , St. Thomas Mount , Ambala , Delhi, and Ferozepur and Jalandhar , the statement said.

A joint working group comprising representatives of both the ministries will facilitate coordination, implementation and monitoring of the initiative.

The initiative assumes special significance as the Defence Estates Department embarks on its centenary celebrations, marking 100 years of institutional service since its establishment in 1926, the ministry said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The partnership reflects the department's evolving role in contributing not only to efficient municipal administration in cantonments but also to the broader social welfare of cantonment residents and communities, it said.

The MoU represents a significant example of cooperation and synergy between two ministries, translating the vision of a 'whole of government' approach into concrete action. By bringing together the institutional network and civic infrastructure of cantonment boards with the policy framework, technical expertise and financial support of the social justice ministry, the initiative "seeks to maximise the utilisation of existing public resources".

In his address, Defence Minister Singh described the elderly as not merely family members, but also bearers of experience, traditions and social consciousness, whose experience, wisdom and guidance will be invaluable in the journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Highlighting their lifelong contribution to building families, society and the nation, he termed it a "social and moral responsibility" to ensure that they are accorded respect, security and a sense of belonging.

"Our cultural values teach us 'Matru Devo Bhava, Pitru Devo Bhava'. Caring for the elderly is not just a family matter; it is our responsibility," Singh said.

He also called for social audits of such centres and homes to assess the quality of services and identify areas requiring further improvement.

The Union minister for social justice and empowerment said the MoU marks an important step towards strengthening the support system for senior citizens residing in cantonment areas by ensuring access to better care, welfare services and opportunities for active and dignified ageing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.