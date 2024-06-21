‘Modi 3.0 govt will bring solution in 2-3 months’: Biren Singh on Manipur unrest

Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that an action plan to address the ethnic unrest in the state will be formed by the Modi 3.0 government soon, and a solution for the ongoing crisis in the state might come within two to three months. The CM made the statement during the International Yoga Day 2024 celebration held at Khuman Lampak Indoor Hall, Imphal, on Friday. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh (File Photo)

“Violence is everywhere, and it has reduced particularly in Manipur. However, some sporadic firing took place in fringe areas, but in other places, schools, government establishments, markets, and businesses are opening across the state, which is an indication of returning to normalcy,” Singh said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

He added that the “actual crisis in Manipur took place only for 6-7 months”, however, there has been unrest in Manipur for 14 months.

Regarding the Jiribam violence, the chief minister agreed that the violence occurred due to a lack of security arrangements. He added that the law and order situation has improved in the bordering district as all the security personnel left for Lok Sabha election duty have been redeployed to vulnerable areas.

Fresh incidents of violence erupted in the Jiribam district following the killing of a 59-year-old farmer from Sorok Atingbi Khunou village, which borders Assam’s Cachar district, on June 6.

Biren said the situation in Manipur is getting better. “The present unrest in the entire northeast is due to the influx and drug menace from outside the region. It shows a clear indication of the involvement of some outsiders. After knowing the route, treatment will be very easy,” he claimed.

The Modi 3.0 government has included the Manipur violence as a top priority to bring back peace to the state of Manipur, said the CM, adding that Union home minister Amit Shah has taken up a high-level security meeting with all the agencies, and he is collecting all the information. “An action plan will definitely come up within 2-3 months for a solution to the Manipur unrest,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) issued a statement on Friday, mentioning, “Our suspension of operation (SoO) groups have already submitted our political demand, asking for a Union Territory with a legislature under Article 239(A) of the Indian Constitution. In support of our political demand, on Monday, June 20, 2024, the ITLF is organising a mass rally to expedite our political solution.”

It further imposed a total shutdown on the day of the rally.

Manipur has witnessed ethnic crisis between Meiteis and Kukis since May last year, which has so far claimed more than 200 lives and displaced more than 50,000 people. Most of the displaced people are still staying in the relief camps.