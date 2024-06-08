Violence escalated in Manipur after poll results; prohibitory orders in Jiribam

The tragic incident of Jiribam district in Manipur, where a 59-year-old man was found beheaded, has reignited the crisis in the state again with violence reported in the past 24 hours. The administration of Jiribam and Tamenglong districts have imposed prohibitory orders in the areas adjoining the two districts. (Representative Image)

The state had remained peaceful with some sporadic firing taking place in fringe areas of Manipur without injuring anyone since April. However, just two days after the declaration of election results on June 4, a 59-year-old man named S Saratkumar was found beheaded on Thursday allegedly by Kuki militants after a missing report was made at the Jiribam police station.

On the same evening, in the aftermath of the incident, an irate mob set ablaze three abandoned Kuki villages located near Jiribam which is a bordering town of Assam and Tamenglong district of Manipur.

To prevent from further unwanted incidents, the administration of Jiribam and Tamenglong districts imposed prohibitory orders in the areas adjoining the two districts.

On the same evening, Kuki civil bodies in their press statement condemned the act and urged the authority concerned to book the culprits involved in the incident. However, some civil bodies belonging to the Kuki community alleged that Meiteis had once again unleashed terror upon Jiribam during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday shattering the fragile semblance of normalcy.

Amid the prohibition order imposed across the Jiribam district, Kuki militants on Friday late evening started bombarding a village inhabited by the Meitei community. The Meitei village volunteer swiftly retaliated on the attack as both parties had an exchange of fire that escalated the violence.

On the early morning of Saturday, Kuki militants bombarded in fringe Meitei village in the Jiribam district which was reportedly followed by several rounds of gunshots which over 200 villages were evacuated and presently are taking shelter in a safer place near Jiribam police station.

Following the unrest, Manipur government sent reinforcement teams of 75 state commando personnel through MI-17 helicopter of the Indian Airforce from Kangla Fort of Imphal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the newly elected MP of Manipur, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam at his Imphal residence said the violence in Jiribam was created by those who wanted to remain in crisis in Manipur instead of bringing back peace.

He said, “People should not be shifted out as it is unconstitutional, instead, they should be provided with adequate securities for their protection as it could create division.”

Since May 3 last year, Manipur has been in crisis between Meitei and Kuki communities where thousands have been displaced and hundreds have been killed. The Kuki-Zo community including 10 MLAs of the community has been demanding separate administration while the Manipur government and Meitei community, including civil bodies, have been trying to protect the integrity of Manipur.

The incident of two CRPF jawans killed in an attack occurred in April before the 18th Lok Sabha election was the last major incident in the state.

Meanwhile, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has alleged that the Jiribam incident occurred due to negligence of central government.

Meanwhile, Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee (ITAC), Pherzawl and Jiribam district claimed that the burning of houses in the Lamdai Khunou, Jiribam district by an angry mob is a direct response to the burning of Hmar-Kuki-Zomi tribal houses in and around Jiribam town by Meiteis.

It stated that to prevent further escalation of the current violence and for the safety of the tribals, a total shutdown has been imposed in all areas under the jurisdiction of ITAC. In case of emergency, passes will be issued by ITAC and volunteers on duty.

It further warned appropriate steps will be taken who violate the shutdown and ITAC will not be responsible for any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government’s department of personnel and administrative reforms (personnel division) has issued a new transfer and posting order for three police officers.

Kabib K, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Intelligence/ Narcotic Affairs of Border) will take his new posting as IGP (Int/NAB) and director/ Manipur Police Training Centre in addition; M Pradip Singh, IPS, AD/MPTC and in charge director MPTC will take new charge as senior Superintendent of police, Jiribam district while Superintendent of police, Jiribam, A Ghanashyam Sharma will be posted as AD/MPTC.

Besides, in a separate transfer and posting order, officer-in-charge, Jiribam police station, inspector Heikrujam Devenkishore Singh will be transferred to CID (security) while inspector Sagapam Ibotombi Singh has been posted as new officer-in-charge of Jiribam Police station.