Narendra Modi's Sandeshkhali attack on Mamata, INDIA bloc: ‘Country is enraged’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday came down heavily on Trinamool Congress and the other alliance parties of the INDIA bloc over the Sandeshkhali case where several women claimed to be sexually harassed by Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan who was arrested on Thursday after being on the run for about 50 days. It is the first time that Narendra Modi spoke on the burning Sandeshkhali issue raging on since January 5. Modi condemns Sandeshkhali case, attacks Mamata for saving ‘TMC goon’

"The country is seeing what Trinamool Congress has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is angry. The soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy must have been pained by what happened in Sandeshkhali...the party was protecting the TMC leader and the police had to arrest him yesterday after the BJP leaders exerted pressure on the government," PM Modi said.

'Blew the trumpet of ma mati manush'

Attacking the Trinamool over its slogan 'ma mati manush (mother, soil, people), Narendra Modi said the soul of Raja Rammohan Roy, wherever it is, must be crying seeing the situation of the women in Bengal. "A Trinamool leader crossed all limits...when the mothers and the sisters of Sandeshkhali made their protest louder, sought help from Mamata didi, what did they get in return? Didi and the government did everything to shield the Trinamool leader," PM Modi said. Turning to the back of the dais and pointing to the BJP leaders present on the stage, Modi said, "These BJP leaders put pressure on the government and finally yesterday Bengal Police bowed in front of your strength and arrested the accused."

"This TMC criminal was absconding for two months under the TMC rule. There must be someone who was sheltering him. Will you ever forgive this? Won't you take revenge for what happened to the mothers and sisters?" Modi said.

'Have some shame'

"The people of West Bengal are today asking Mamata didi whether the votes of some people have become so dear to her that the suffering of the women meant nothing. Have some shame," Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi's dig at Mallikarjun Kharge over Sandeshkhali

The leaders of the INDIA bloc have shut their eyes, ears, and mouth like the three monkeys of Gandhi, Modi said. "They hold meetings in Patna, Bengaluru, Mumbai and where not. But the Congress and the Left have no courage to question the Trinamool government in Bengal. They did not even turn their face towards Sandeshkhali," PM Modi said.

"And have you heard what Congress president said? The translator must translate and explain this to the mothers and sisters here. 'Arrey chhodo, Bangal mein ye sab kuch chalta rahta hai. Isn't it an insult to Bengal, its culture and traditon?" Modi said. “This is the truth of INDIA bloc. They shield the corrupt, the dynasts and those who believe in appeasement politics. TMC has set a new model of corruption…have you seen the bundles of notes found in TMC leaders' houses? Have you ever seen that much of money even in movies?” Modi asked.

'Chalte rahta hai' comment from Mallikarjun Kharge came in the context of West Bengal politics where Congress, CPM and Trinamool -- the allies in INDIA -- are rivals. At a media conclave, Kharge was asked to comment on the Sandeshkhali case to which Kharge explained the political scene between the Congress and the Trinamool in the state and denied to comment on it at a national level.