TMC suspends Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 yrs: ‘Now take action against Brij Bhushan’

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday suspended Sheikh Shahjahan, the main accused of the Sandeshkhali case where several women have been sexually assaulted for days and their land was grabbed. Hours after his arrest by the West Bengal Police, the party announced the decision to suspend Shahjahan from the party for six years. Sheikh Shahjahan will lose all party posts that the TMC strongman used to hold. The decision came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to West Bengal. Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal police in the early hours on Thursday.(PTI)

In a press conference, Trinamool leaders Derek O'Brien, West Bengal minister Bratya Basu announced the decision and asserted that the West Bengal government was committed to upholding the rule of the law while the BJP was trying to create a disruption over the Sandeshkhali issue. Derek challenged the BJP to take action against tainted leader, former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh -- now that Sandeshkhali became a Centre versus West Bengal and the BJP versus Trinamool issue. “There are two types of parties. One type of parties talk, talk, talk. Trinamool is the party which 'walks the talk',” Derek said.

Bratya Basu said Sheikh Shahjahan could not be arrested because of a court order which was earlier pointed out by Abhishek Bandyopadhyay. Hours after the restriction was lifted, West Bengal Police arrested Sheikh Shahjahan and not any central agency, Bratya Basu added.

Sandeshkhali-Sheikh Shahjahan: Here is a timeline of what happened so far

January 5: A team of ED went to raid his house and came under attack from Sheikh Shahjahan's supporters. The ED raid was in connection with an alleged ration scheme. Sheikh Shahjahan escaped from Sandeshkhali.

January 8: Protests against Sheikh Shahjahan started. Local women demanded his immediate arrest complaining that Sheikh Shahjahan and his supporters were raping women in Sandeshkhali.

February 18: January and February saw protests intensifying in Sandeshkhali. On February 18, Sheikh Shahjahan's aide Shibu Hazra was arrested.

February 25: Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the high court stayed the investigation against Sheikh Shahjahan.

February 26: The high court clarified that there was no stay and Shahjahan should be arrested.

February 29: Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal Police. Was sent to 10-day police custody. CID took over the case. Trinamool suspended him for six years.