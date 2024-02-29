 TMC suspends Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 yrs: ‘Now take action against Brij Bhushan’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / TMC suspends Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 yrs: ‘Now take action against Brij Bhushan’

TMC suspends Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 yrs: ‘Now take action against Brij Bhushan’

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Feb 29, 2024 04:17 PM IST

Trinamool Congress suspended Sheikh Shahjahan from the party for six years, hours after his arrest by the West Bengal Police.

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday suspended Sheikh Shahjahan, the main accused of the Sandeshkhali case where several women have been sexually assaulted for days and their land was grabbed. Hours after his arrest by the West Bengal Police, the party announced the decision to suspend Shahjahan from the party for six years. Sheikh Shahjahan will lose all party posts that the TMC strongman used to hold. The decision came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to West Bengal.

Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal police in the early hours on Thursday.(PTI)
Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal police in the early hours on Thursday.(PTI)

In a press conference, Trinamool leaders Derek O'Brien, West Bengal minister Bratya Basu announced the decision and asserted that the West Bengal government was committed to upholding the rule of the law while the BJP was trying to create a disruption over the Sandeshkhali issue. Derek challenged the BJP to take action against tainted leader, former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh -- now that Sandeshkhali became a Centre versus West Bengal and the BJP versus Trinamool issue. “There are two types of parties. One type of parties talk, talk, talk. Trinamool is the party which 'walks the talk',” Derek said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bratya Basu said Sheikh Shahjahan could not be arrested because of a court order which was earlier pointed out by Abhishek Bandyopadhyay. Hours after the restriction was lifted, West Bengal Police arrested Sheikh Shahjahan and not any central agency, Bratya Basu added.

Sandeshkhali-Sheikh Shahjahan: Here is a timeline of what happened so far

January 5: A team of ED went to raid his house and came under attack from Sheikh Shahjahan's supporters. The ED raid was in connection with an alleged ration scheme. Sheikh Shahjahan escaped from Sandeshkhali.

January 8: Protests against Sheikh Shahjahan started. Local women demanded his immediate arrest complaining that Sheikh Shahjahan and his supporters were raping women in Sandeshkhali.

February 18: January and February saw protests intensifying in Sandeshkhali. On February 18, Sheikh Shahjahan's aide Shibu Hazra was arrested.

February 25: Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the high court stayed the investigation against Sheikh Shahjahan.

February 26: The high court clarified that there was no stay and Shahjahan should be arrested.

February 29: Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal Police. Was sent to 10-day police custody. CID took over the case. Trinamool suspended him for six years.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Himachal Pradesh News Live, Sheikh Shahjahan along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On