Modi launches HPV Vaccination Programme, attacks Congress for defaming India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress over its youth wing’s protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi a week ago and blamed it for the sufferings of the farmers, defaming the country, and weakening the army, as he launched the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Programme in Rajasthan’s Ajmer for girls aged 14 years to combat cervical cancer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ajmer on Saturday. (ANI)

He said the party used to be called the Indian National Congress but has now turned into the Muslim League Maoist Congress. “Just as the Muslim League hated India and divided it into two parts, Congress is doing the same. They are also trespassing anywhere to defame us, like the Maoists keep attacking the common people due to hatred for this democracy. “

Modi noted that key leaders from across the world attended the AI summit and appreciated India’s effort. “All of us felt proud of this summit. But the Congress, frustrated, depressed, and tired of constant defeats, has insulted us before the world with its drama. They are taking revenge for their losses by defaming this country before the world,” he said.

Around 15 Indian Youth Congress members entered the AI Impact summit venue and took off their T-shirts, which had pictures of Modi and US President Donald Trump with the caption “PM is compromised” and “India US Trade Deal”. They held up their T-shirts and shouted slogans against Modi.

Modi called defaming the country and weakening the army the Congress’s “old habit”. “This is the same Congress, under whose rule, our armed forces were deprived of proper weapons and uniforms, and their families were deprived of a policy like one rank-one pension. India was known for corruption in its defence sector.”

Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government has empowered the army in the last 11 years. “Our army is now capable enough to launch attacks on terrorists and our enemies. They have proven their valour from the surgical strikes to [the cross-border] Operation Sindoor [against Pakistan in retaliation to the Pahalagam attack last year],” said Modi.

He referred to the HPV Vaccination Programme and said a family will be fine only when the women stay healthy. Modi said the previous government considered the facilities and health of women unimportant. “Women used to suffer due to a lack of public toilets, and girls often dropped out of school. Our government has always been sensitive about these issues,” he said.

The vaccination programme will involve a free single-shot Gardasil, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine, which provides protection against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause cervical cancer, and types 6 and 11.

Modi blamed the Congress for farmers’ suffering, saying they have always been busy with corruption and internal conflicts. “In Rajasthan, a scheme like the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) was stalled for decades. When the BJP government came to power, we resolved all the disputes and implemented them on the ground so that the farmers get adequate water. Rajasthan is always our priority. We are heading towards a developed India swiftly,” said Modi, who inaugurated development works in Ajmer worth ₹16,000 crore and handed over 21,800 appointment letters.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot hit back at Modi over his attacks on Congress, saying it indicated his political desperation. “For those belonging to an ideology that did not sacrifice even a fingernail in the freedom struggle to level allegations of dividing the country against the Congress, a party with a glorious history of leading the freedom struggle, is not only ridiculous but also proof of moral bankruptcy,” he wrote on X.

He said opposing Modi is not the same as opposing the country. “Do not make the mistake of considering yourself greater than the nation. It is saddening that you used an official government platform solely for narrow politics.” Gehlot said the public was expecting Modi to speak on the issues of public interest.