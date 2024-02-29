 Modi most powerful Indian, Adani &amp; Chandrachud in top 10. ED chief above Kohli | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Modi most powerful Indian, Adani, CJI Chandrachud in top 10; ED chief above Virat Kohli, Jay Shah | Check list

Modi most powerful Indian, Adani, CJI Chandrachud in top 10; ED chief above Virat Kohli, Jay Shah | Check list

ByHT News Desk
Feb 29, 2024 09:56 AM IST

Indian power dynamics: PM Modi leads, BJP dominates top 10 list, regional leaders make a mark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the most powerful Indian, followed by Union home minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, according to a list published by The Indian Express.

CJI Chandrachud and billionaire Gautam Adani are notable exceptions in the list of the 10 most powerful Indians dominated by BJP/RSS.

As India stands on the cusp of another significant electoral juncture, the contours of power manifest with striking familiarity yet nuanced shifts. At the helm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reigns supreme, poised for a potential third term.

Their positions underscore not just political prowess but a narrative of continuity and consolidation, with the top 10 list predominantly occupied by RSS/BJP stalwarts. Notable exceptions include Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and business magnate Gautam Adani, whose resurgence from the Hindenburg controversy elevated him to prominence.

Noteworthy are regional leaders like Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, orchestrating a formidable Southern front against the BJP juggernaut.

This curated list spotlight the movers and shakers whose decisions reverberate across the nation and beyond, wielding power and influence in diverse spheres. From political titans to visionary entrepreneurs, from cultural icons to thought leaders, these individuals embody the dynamism and complexity of India's contemporary power structure:

  1. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India
  2. Amit Shah, Union home minister
  3. Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief
  4. DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India
  5. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
  6. Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh CM
  7. Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
  8. Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister
  9. JP Nadda, BJP national president
  10. Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group
  11. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL
  12. Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister and Leader of the House, Rajya Sabha
  13. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Telecom and IT
  14. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam CM
  15. Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM and TMC chief
  16. Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP
  17. Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor
  18. Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM and AAP supremo
  19. Shaktikanta Das, RBI governor
  20. Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas
  21. Sanjiv Khanna, Supreme Court Judge
  22. Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
  23. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Chemicals and Fertilisers
  24. Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM and JDU chief
  25. MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM
  26. Nita Ambani, Chairperson and founder, Reliance Foundation
  27. Shah Rukh Khan, Actor
  28. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairperson, Tata Group
  29. Sonia Gandhi, Former Congress president
  30. Rahul Navin, Acting Director, Enforcement Directorate
  31. Bhupender YadavMinister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
  32. Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs
  33. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education
  34. Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary, RSS
  35. Jay Shah, BCCI secretary
  36. Mallikarjun Kharge, President, Indian National Congress
  37. Azim Premji, Founder, Wipro
  38. Virat Kohli, India batsman
  39. Anumula Revanth Reddy, Telangana CM
  40. Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi L-G

Check full list here

