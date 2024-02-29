Modi most powerful Indian, Adani, CJI Chandrachud in top 10; ED chief above Virat Kohli, Jay Shah | Check list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the most powerful Indian, followed by Union home minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, according to a list published by The Indian Express. CJI Chandrachud and billionaire Gautam Adani are notable exceptions in the list of the 10 most powerful Indians dominated by BJP/RSS.

As India stands on the cusp of another significant electoral juncture, the contours of power manifest with striking familiarity yet nuanced shifts. At the helm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reigns supreme, poised for a potential third term.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Their positions underscore not just political prowess but a narrative of continuity and consolidation, with the top 10 list predominantly occupied by RSS/BJP stalwarts. Notable exceptions include Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and business magnate Gautam Adani, whose resurgence from the Hindenburg controversy elevated him to prominence.

Noteworthy are regional leaders like Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, orchestrating a formidable Southern front against the BJP juggernaut.

This curated list spotlight the movers and shakers whose decisions reverberate across the nation and beyond, wielding power and influence in diverse spheres. From political titans to visionary entrepreneurs, from cultural icons to thought leaders, these individuals embody the dynamism and complexity of India's contemporary power structure:

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India Amit Shah, Union home minister Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh CM Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister JP Nadda, BJP national president Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister and Leader of the House, Rajya Sabha Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Telecom and IT Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam CM Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM and TMC chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM and AAP supremo Shaktikanta Das, RBI governor Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas Sanjiv Khanna, Supreme Court Judge Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Chemicals and Fertilisers Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM and JDU chief MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM Nita Ambani, Chairperson and founder, Reliance Foundation Shah Rukh Khan, Actor Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairperson, Tata Group Sonia Gandhi, Former Congress president Rahul Navin, Acting Director, Enforcement Directorate Bhupender YadavMinister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary, RSS Jay Shah, BCCI secretary Mallikarjun Kharge, President, Indian National Congress Azim Premji, Founder, Wipro Virat Kohli, India batsman Anumula Revanth Reddy, Telangana CM Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi L-G

Check full list here