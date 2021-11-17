Modi to visit UP on Friday, inaugurate development projects worth over 6,250 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the 600 megawatts (MW) ultramega solar power park and the Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi during his visit to Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Wednesday. Along with these, Modi will also launch several developmental projects, worth more than ₹6,250 crore, in the state on the same day. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate projects in Mahoba to help alleviate the problem of water shortage and bring much-needed relief to farmers, his office added.

According to the PMO, the 600MW solar power park, proposed to be set up in Jhansi's Garautha area, is being constructed at a cost of more than ₹3,000 crore. The project will be inaugurated, as per the statement, by the Prime Minister when he participates in the foundation laying ceremony at 5:15pm on Friday. The solar power park is expected to help provide the dual benefits of cheaper electricity and grid stability for consumers.

At Jhansi, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Atal Ekta Park, which has been named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The park has been built at a cost of more than ₹11 crore and is also spread across an area of about 40,000 square meters. The park will also house a library, as well as a statue of Vajpayee's, built by the renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, also the man behind the Statue of Unity.

In addition to these projects in Jhansi, the Prime Minister will also make a visit to the district of Mahoba. There, Modi will inaugurate multiple projects, including the Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project, and the Majhgaon–Chilli Sprinkler Project.

According to the PMO, the cumulative cost of these projects is more than ₹3,250 crore and their operationalisation will help in the irrigation of around 6,500 hectares of land – in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda, and Lalitpur – benefitting lakhs of farmers in the area. These projects are also expected to deliver portable drinking water for the entire region, the statement added.