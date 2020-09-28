e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Monsoon to begin withdrawal today

Monsoon to begin withdrawal today

Till last year the normal date for commencement of withdrawal was September 1 and October 15 for complete withdrawal

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 08:28 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The commencement of monsoon withdrawal is 11 days late compared to the new normal date set by IMD this year.
The commencement of monsoon withdrawal is 11 days late compared to the new normal date set by IMD this year. (Representational Photo/HT Archive)
         

Southwest monsoon is likely to begin withdrawing from west Rajasthan on Monday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Most of northwest India will witness dry weather hereafter. The commencement of monsoon withdrawal is 11 days late, compared to the new normal date set by IMD this year. As per the new monsoon onset and withdrawal dates issued by IMD in April, the normal date for commencement of monsoon withdrawal from northwest India is September 17 and for complete withdrawal from the country is October 15 . Till last year, the normal date for commencement of withdrawal was September 1 and October 15 for complete withdrawal. IMD’s new onset dates were calculated by scientists in IMD Pune based on analysis of monsoon data from 1961 to 2019 and withdrawal dates are based on data from 1971 to 2019.

Also Read: Air quality on the decline in Delhi, expect worse in coming week

“For the past five years we have been documenting monsoon withdrawal only after September 15. So the dates have changed, which is why new dates were issued by IMD,” said senior scientist Sunitha Devi, IMD, while presenting the weekly weather report on Friday.

Last year monsoon started withdrawing only on October 9 against the normal date of September 1, and the prolonged rain brought a deluge in parts of Maharashtra, Kerala and Bihar in August. Monsoon withdrew completely in only eight days by October 17.

There is a cyclonic circulation over east Bihar and adjoining sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and a trough (area of low pressure) from the cyclonic circulation to west central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast across Gangetic West Bengal and coastal Odisha. There is another cyclonic circulation is over south Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood. Under the influence of these systems, widespread and heavy rain is very likely over Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Very heavy rain is also likely over parts of Meghalaya in the same period. Dry weather is likely over most parts of northwest India, IMD’s Sunday night bulletin said.

Monsoon rain over the country is 9% in excess since June 1, with 30% excess over south peninsula; 16% excess over central India; a 15% deficiency over northwest India and 7% excess over east and northeast India.

Three main synoptic features are considered for declaration of monsoon withdrawal from the western parts of northwest India—there should be no rain in the region for at least five days, there should be an anticyclonic wind pattern and a considerable reduction in moisture content as inferred from satellite water vapour imageries.

Further withdrawal from the country is declared based on reduction in moisture as seen in the water vapour imageries and prevalence of dry weather for five days, according to IMD.

tags
top news
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 million
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 million
Trump’s ban on TikTok temporarily blocked by federal judge
Trump’s ban on TikTok temporarily blocked by federal judge
Karnataka Bandh: Farmers to protest against state farm bills today
Karnataka Bandh: Farmers to protest against state farm bills today
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
BJP may be able to offset the impact of Akali exit
BJP may be able to offset the impact of Akali exit
Farmers to intensify stir; Punjab CM to stage sit-in protest today
Farmers to intensify stir; Punjab CM to stage sit-in protest today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In